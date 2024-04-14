Así avanza el cartel de TNA Rebellion 2024

La entrega de 2023 de Rebellion presentó un total de 10 combates, contando los que se produjeron en la previa del PPV. Y al momento de escribir esta nota, Rebellion 2024 presenta por ahora un total de nueve.
Como más recientes añadidos, debe destacarse el «Last Man Standing» entre Josh Alexander y Hammerstone, y hablando de «pre-shows», dos choques por equipos que se verán en «Countdown To Rebellion». Uno de ellos, defensa del Campeonato Mundial de Parejas Knockouts: Spitfire (Dani Luna y Jody Threat) ante Decay. El otro, un choque de tercias: ABC (Ace Austin y Chris Bey) y Leon Slater contra The Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz y Myron Reed).
► Semana de Rebellion
Dentro de seis días, el 20 de abril, tendrá lugar TNA Rebellion 2024, desde el Palms Casino Resort de Paradise (Nevada, EEUU). Y su menú luchístico, por ahora, es el siguiente.
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL TNA: Moose (c) vs. Nic Nemeth
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL KNOCKOUTS: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Steph De Lander
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PAREJAS TNA: The System (Brian Myers y Eddie Edwards) (c) vs. Speedball Mountain (Mike Bailey y Trent Seven)
- CAMPEONATO DE LA DIVISIÓN X: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. Jake Something
- FULL METAL MAYHEM: Eric Young vs. Frankie Kazarian
- LUCHA DE ÚLTIMO HOMBRE EN PIE: Josh Alexander vs. Hammerstone
- Joe Hendry vs. Rich Swann (con AJ Francis)
[COUNTDOWN TO REBELLION]
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PAREJAS KNOCKOUTS: Spitfire (Dani Luna y Jody Threat) (c) vs. Decay
- ABC (Ace Austin y Chris Bey) y Leon Slater vs. The Rascalz
