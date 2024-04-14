Así avanza el cartel de TNA Rebellion 2024

La entrega de 2023 de Rebellion presentó un total de 10 combates, contando los que se produjeron en la previa del PPV. Y al momento de escribir esta nota, Rebellion 2024 presenta por ahora un total de nueve.

Como más recientes añadidos, debe destacarse el «Last Man Standing» entre Josh Alexander y Hammerstone, y hablando de «pre-shows», dos choques por equipos que se verán en «Countdown To Rebellion». Uno de ellos, defensa del Campeonato Mundial de Parejas Knockouts: Spitfire (Dani Luna y Jody Threat) ante Decay. El otro, un choque de tercias: ABC (Ace Austin y Chris Bey) y Leon Slater contra The Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz y Myron Reed).

Dentro de seis días, el 20 de abril, tendrá lugar TNA Rebellion 2024, desde el Palms Casino Resort de Paradise (Nevada, EEUU). Y su menú luchístico, por ahora, es el siguiente.

[COUNTDOWN TO REBELLION]

TNA #Rebellion takes over Las Vegas on April 20 at the Palms Casino Resort!







