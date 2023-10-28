WWE estuvo este 27 de octubre de 2023 celebrando un house show en la Barclays Arena en Hamburgo, Alemania, del que tenemos todos los detalles en lo relativo a los resultados de las luchas que formaron parte del cartel así como también a las imágenes que los fanáticos estuvieron publicando en redes sociales.Cabe mencionarse que durante esta gira que la compañía está celebrando se ha anunciado oficialmente WWE Bash in Berlin para el año que viene. Será el primer Premium Live Event en Alemania.

The ocean grew hands to hold me. Thank you Cologne. #WWEHamburg tonight. pic.twitter.com/aCPwJ2b8ob — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) October 27, 2023

► WWE Live en Hamburgo, Alemania (27/10)

CAMPEONATO NORTEAMERICANO NXT : Sami Zayn venció a Dominik Mysterio por descalificación, por lo que no ganó el título

: Sami Zayn venció a Dominik Mysterio por descalificación, por lo que no ganó el título JD McDonagh atacó a Zayn y Jey Uso apareció para salvarlo.

CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL FEMENIL : Rhea Ripley venció a Raquel Rodríguez para retener el cinturón

: Rhea Ripley venció a Raquel Rodríguez para retener el cinturón CAMPEONATO INTERCONTINENTAL : Gunther superó a Bronson Reed para seguir siendo el monarca

: Gunther superó a Bronson Reed para seguir siendo el monarca Cody Rhodes derrotó a The Miz

Imperium (Giovanni Vinci y Ludwig Kaiser) ganaron a Alpha Academy (Chad Gable y Otis)

CAMPEONATO INDISCUTIBLE DE PAREJAS WWE : The Judgment Day (Finn Balor y Damian Priest) defendieron la corona ante The New Day (Kofi Kingston y Xavier Woods)

: The Judgment Day (Finn Balor y Damian Priest) defendieron la corona ante The New Day (Kofi Kingston y Xavier Woods) CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PESO COMPLETO: Seth Rollins venció a Shinsuke Nakamura en una lucha callejera para retener el título

ADDED TO THE COLLECTION HE RUNS THIS B*TCH ⚖️🔥🔥 🎥 veneescha [IG] | #WWEHamburg pic.twitter.com/aEZbqcL00F — Dominik Mysterio | Fansite (@DomMysterioFans) October 28, 2023

Estos eventos locales no son especialmente interesantes, empezando porque no tienen apenas relación con lo que ocurre en televisión, no obstante, por esa misma razón lo que sucede en ellos mayoritariamente no ocurre en los programas semanales del main roster, como sucede con los NXT Live.

De hecho, en muchas ocasiones sirven para preparar luchas e historias que van a ocurrir en pantalla. ¿Podríamos tomar así la oportunidad titular del Nuevo Día? Aunque en su mayoría todas estas luchas corresponden a la narrativa actual o lo han hecho en tiempos recientes, como Rollins versus Nakamura.

Rick Rude wouldn’t approve of his gimmick being stolen. Not impressed! Do better, Mike. #WWEHamburg pic.twitter.com/WsUwt7uN4j — Finishing my story. ➢ NOT @CodyRhodes. (@ADreamRemains) October 27, 2023

They say never met your Heroes, I met mine today and all I can say that it was the best moment of my life. I love you @WWERollins #goat #greatestofalltime #WWEHamburg #SethRollins #wwe #WWELive pic.twitter.com/KSpkD7uJoM — CHRIZZY (@chrizzycle) October 28, 2023

YEAH. NAH. NAH NAH…💀😂 He right tho. Always disrespected 😒 🎥 WWE Deutschland [IG] | #WWEHamburg pic.twitter.com/DE1l9B4amC — Dominik Mysterio | Fansite (@DomMysterioFans) October 27, 2023