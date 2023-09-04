La compañía de lucha libre independiente Pro Wrestling Revolver presentó su evento Redacted 4ever, desde The Horizon Events Center en Clive, Iowa. El evento se transmitió en vivo por FITE+.
Wrestling Revolver es una promoción de lucha libre profesional que ha ganado popularidad en los últimos años. Se caracteriza por su enfoque en combates emocionantes y de alto impacto, así como por su estilo único y su elenco diverso de talentosos luchadores.
Wrestling Revolver ha sido el hogar de muchas estrellas destacadas de la lucha libre, incluyendo a Jon Moxley, Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Sami Callihan y muchos más. La promoción se ha ganado una reputación por presentar combates innovadores y únicos, como el “Unlucky 13 – Staple Gun Match”.
►Resultados Wrestling Revolver
- Mike Bailey venció a Shun Skywalker
- Marina Shafir venció a JesSICKa
- Four Corner Mayhem Match: Zachary Wentz venció a Alan Angels, Crash Jaxon y Masha Slamovich
- Xtreme Rules Match: Damian Chambers venció a Tommy Dreamer
- Three Way Match: Breeze venció a Dan The Dad y Matthew Palmer
- Ace Austin venció a JT Dunn
- Six Man Tag Team Match for the REVOLVER Tag Team Championships: Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders, Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) retuvieron ante TNA Originals (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin & Eric Young) to retain the REVOLVER Tag Team Championships
- No Rope Barbed Wire Match for the REVOLVER Championship: Jake Crist retuvo ante Alex Colon to retain the REVOLVER Championship