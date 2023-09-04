Resultados Wrestling Revolver 2 de septiembre 2023 | Redacted 4ever

La compañía de lucha libre independiente Pro Wrestling Revolver presentó su evento Redacted 4ever, desde The Horizon Events Center en Clive, Iowa. El evento se transmitió en vivo por FITE+.

Wrestling Revolver es una promoción de lucha libre profesional que ha ganado popularidad en los últimos años. Se caracteriza por su enfoque en combates emocionantes y de alto impacto, así como por su estilo único y su elenco diverso de talentosos luchadores.

Wrestling Revolver ha sido el hogar de muchas estrellas destacadas de la lucha libre, incluyendo a Jon Moxley, Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Sami Callihan y muchos más. La promoción se ha ganado una reputación por presentar combates innovadores y únicos, como el “Unlucky 13 – Staple Gun Match”.

►Resultados Wrestling Revolver

  1. Mike Bailey venció a Shun Skywalker
  2. Marina Shafir venció a JesSICKa
  3. Four Corner Mayhem Match: Zachary Wentz venció a Alan Angels, Crash Jaxon y Masha Slamovich
  4. Xtreme Rules Match: Damian Chambers venció a Tommy Dreamer
  5. Three Way Match: Breeze venció a Dan The Dad y Matthew Palmer
  6. Ace Austin venció a JT Dunn
  7. Six Man Tag Team Match for the REVOLVER Tag Team Championships: Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders, Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) retuvieron ante TNA Originals (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin & Eric Young) to retain the REVOLVER Tag Team Championships
  8. No Rope Barbed Wire Match for the REVOLVER Championship: Jake Crist retuvo ante Alex Colon to retain the REVOLVER Championship
