La empresa de lucha libre independiente, Test of Strength Wrestling , presentó su evento Training Day 45, el cual tuvo lugar el 14 de enero 2024, desde Test Of Strength Dojo en East Hartford, Connecticut, Estados Unidos.
Test of Strength Wrestling, es una promoción de lucha libre independiente con sede en Hartford, Connecticut, Estados Unidos, presentó una emocionante cartel de luchas, con algunos de los mejores luchadores de compitiendo en el ring.
Resultados Test of Strength Wrestling
- Rumble Young Man Rumble Match: Jermaine Marbury vencio a Alex Reyes, Brett Mettro, Dajae Simone, Don Freeze, Draeger, Georgio Lawrence, Jayden Carter, JD Cross, Miggy Ortiz, Pretty Papi, Referee TJ, Ryan Fraust, Stan Michael,The Artist Formerly Known As Dash y Unstoppable JB
- Shawn Knyte venció a Erik Chacha
- Evie De La Rosa, Patrick Saint & TOS YoungBoy vencieron a The Mission (Dan DeMan & Stan Michael) & Pretty Papi
- K-1 Classic Title Three Way Match: Ichiban retuvo ante Mike Skyros y Sammy Diaz