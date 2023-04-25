Las compañías más grandes de lucha libre profesional tienen toda la atención de los aficionados Pero si miramos más allá siempre se puede descubrir nuevas empresas que nos abren los ojos por el producto que presentan en el ring.
Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento Cream of the Crop 2 de la compañía Remarkable Wrestling, que se llevo a cabo el 22 de abril en la 635 Middle Country RD en Selden, New York. El evento en vivo fue transmitido por IWTV.
Resultados Remarkable Wrestling: Cream of the Crop 2
- Dezmond Cole venció a Cono Cappuccia
- FIVE WAY SCRAMBLE MATCH: Rex Lawless venció a Alvin Alvarez, Brad Benson, Fifthcarus (Manbun Jesus) y Joey Conway
- CAMPEONATO FEMENIL REMARKABLE: Little Mean Kathleen retuvo ante Kiki Van Gogh
- CAMPEONATO REMARKABLE RIOT: Tristen Thai retuvo ante Percy Ryan
- Dominick Denaro venció a Adonis Stone
- FOUR WAY TAG TEAM MATCH: Memory Museum (Abed Arroniz & Joe Krule) vencieron a Midnight Cowboys (Liam Jacobs & Sam Hain), Slimeballz (Sage Chantz & Tommy Rant) and The Specialists (Georgio Lawrence & Gerard Stevens)
- Zagan Rivers venció a Brother Greatness
- COMABTE TRES ETAPAS DEL INFIERNO POR EL CAMPEONATO REMARKABLE: Gabriel Skye retuvo ante Ken Broadway