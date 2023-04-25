Las compañías más grandes de lucha libre profesional tienen toda la atención de los aficionados Pero si miramos más allá siempre se puede descubrir nuevas empresas que nos abren los ojos por el producto que presentan en el ring.

Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento Cream of the Crop 2 de la compañía Remarkable Wrestling, que se llevo a cabo el 22 de abril en la 635 Middle Country RD en Selden, New York. El evento en vivo fue transmitido por IWTV.

Resultados Remarkable Wrestling: Cream of the Crop 2