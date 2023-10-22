La empresa de lucha libre independiente, New Edge Pro Wrestling, presento su evento Tap Out, el cual tuvo lugar el 20 de octubre desde Trade Center en Taylor, Michigan.
New Edge Pro Wrestling, es una compañía de lucha libre independiente con sede en Michigan, Estados Unidos. Presentan eventos alrededor de todo el territorio norteamericano con talentos regionales que dan todo sobre el ring.
► Resultados New Edge Pro Wrestling
- NEPW Tag Team Title Tournament Semi Final Match: The Purge (Kevin Kalloway & Sean Tyler) vencieron a Sons Of Saginaw (Ace Evans & Nick Green)
- Trevor Straud venció a Ike Watts by DQ
- NEPW Tag Team Title Tournament Semi Final Match: Studio 86 (Bill Martel & Maserati Rick) vencieron a Death Threat Army (KJ Reynolds & Ryan Matthias)
- NEPW Title Three Way Match: Kenny Steele retuvo ante TJ Meyer
- Animal House (El Noctambulo & The Gazelle) & Stella Buho vencieron a J. Fields, Rory Shield & Xander Bennett
- Heather Blue venció a Khaos, Rae Larson & Regan Lydale
- NEPW Tag Team Title Tournament Final Match (vakant): Studio 86 (Bill Martel & Maserati Rick) vencieron a The Purge (Kevin Kalloway & Sean Tyler) para convertirse en nuevos campeones