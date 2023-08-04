Ayer se inició un torneo por contender al Campeonato Mundial de Parejas Impact en Emergence, ocupando el estelar de un episodio donde Jake Something oficializó su regreso y como cierre, vimos un vídeo supuestamente explicativo sobre la «resurrección» de Eric Young (que no necesitábamos).

[Gisele Shaw derrotó a Heather Reckless en Before The Impact]

"A man can be killed, a body can be disposed of; flesh can be removed. But, an idea is eternal; it can live forever. I'm more than a man, more than life, more than death. I am an idea, and I will live forever."@TheEricYoung #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/U1q5lPQBk5