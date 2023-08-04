Ayer se inició un torneo por contender al Campeonato Mundial de Parejas Impact en Emergence, ocupando el estelar de un episodio donde Jake Something oficializó su regreso y como cierre, vimos un vídeo supuestamente explicativo sobre la «resurrección» de Eric Young (que no necesitábamos).
► Resultados Impact Wrestling – Eric Young está muy vivo, segunda parte
[Gisele Shaw derrotó a Heather Reckless en Before The Impact]
- Trinity y Deonna Purrazzo abrieron IMPACT! on AXS TV, hasta que se les unió The Coven y Santino Marella concretó lucha de duplas.
- The Coven (KiLynn King y Taylor Wilde) derrotaron a Trinity y Deonna Purrazzo. Una falta de entendimiento entre las técnicas hizo que Purrazzo sucumbiera a la cuenta de tres tras recibir el remate de King.
- Scott D’Amore amenazó a The Rascalz con suspenderlos indefinidamente si interferían en otro combate.
- Alisha Edwards y Jody Threat detonaron futuro duelo.
- Heath derrotó a Alan Angels.
- Jake Something derrotó a Davey Vega.
- CAMPEONATO DE MEDIOS DIGITALES IMPACT: Kenny King (c) (con Sheldon Jean) derrotó a Joe Hendry y Yuya Uemura para retener el título.
- PRIMERA RONDA DEL TORNEO POR CONTENDER AL CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PAREJAS IMPACT: The Rascalz (Trey Miguel y Zachery Wentz) derrotaron a Mike Bailey y Jonathan Gresham. Miguel utilizó su spray sobre Gresham para llevarse la victoria.
- En el cierre, un vídeo quiso hacer ver que Eric Young no murió tras ser apuñalado por Deaner. Sin mucho éxito.
The Rascalz move on in the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Tournament with some shady tactics! @TheTreyMiguel @ZacharyWentz #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/tACv6sXUNq— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 4, 2023
"A man can be killed, a body can be disposed of; flesh can be removed. But, an idea is eternal; it can live forever. I'm more than a man, more than life, more than death. I am an idea, and I will live forever."@TheEricYoung #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/U1q5lPQBk5— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 4, 2023