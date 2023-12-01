En otro descanso de las historias regulares de Impact Wrestling, la empresa presentó nueva edición de la ficcional Impact Provincial Wrestling Federation. Este cómico recurso, que quizás no guste mucho a los sureños, se remonta a 2019, básicamente como relleno durante las festividades estadounidenses, aunque el resto de promotoras del país ya hayan presentado nuevo material tras el Día de Acción de Gracias.

