Resultados IMPACT! on AXS TV (30 de noviembre 2023) | IPWF Throwback Throwdown IV

Logo Impact Wrestling

En otro descanso de las historias regulares de Impact Wrestling, la empresa presentó nueva edición de la ficcional Impact Provincial Wrestling Federation. Este cómico recurso, que quizás no guste mucho a los sureños, se remonta a 2019, básicamente como relleno durante las festividades estadounidenses, aunque el resto de promotoras del país ya hayan presentado nuevo material tras el Día de Acción de Gracias. 

► Regreso al futuro

Superluchas - El evento IPWF Throwback Throwdown se llevará a cabo el 30 de noviembre de 2023 y presentará el impacto y la emoción de la principal federación de lucha libre.
© Anthem Sports & Entertainment

 

  • Rapid Delivery Pete (Rich Swann) derrotó a Kamikaze. 
  • Frank The Butcher (Rhino) derrotó a Neptune (Shera). 
  • The Sunday Morning Express (Chris Sabin y Jack Price) derrotaron a The Hard Workers (Deaner y Jake Something). 
  • Colt McCoy (Eddie Edwards) y Georgia Cobb (Jordynne Grace) derrotaron a Rip Razor (Ace Austin) y Rusty Iron (Gia Miller). 
  • CAMPEONATO INTERNACIONAL TELEVISIVO DE LA COMMONWEALTH: The Masked Brother (Frankie Kazarian) derrotó a DJ 2 Large (Moose) (c) para ganar el título. 
  • FINAL DEL FALL MAUL TOURNAMENT: Tim Burr (Josh Alexander) derrotó a Boris Alexiev (Santino Marella). 

LA LUCHA SIGUE...
icon
