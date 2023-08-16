La empresa, Fightt Pro Wrestling, presento su evento Multi Man Mayhem, el cual tuvo lugar el 15 de agosto desde Monster Factory en Paulsboro, New Jersey. El evento fue transmitido en vivo por independentwrestling.tv.
FIGHTT Pro Wrestling es una promotora de lucha libre profesional estadounidense con sede en New Jersey
Resultados Fightt Pro Wrestling
- Six Way Match: Saul Esparza venció a Bobby Buffet, Isaiah Frazier, Samael Fawzi, Tim Dynamite y Zakar Shah
- Three Way Tag Team Match: The Goons (Killian McMurphy & Myles Millennium) vencieron a Shinobi Shadow Squad (Cheeseburger & Eli Isom) & The Lost Boys (Juni Underwood & Ryan Ryzz)
- Four Way Elimination Match: Ryan Mooney venció a Devantes, Miles Penn y Vinny Pacifico
- Savannah Evans venció a Harleen Lopez
- Three Way Match: Breaux Keller (w/Alan Clayball & Sage Matthews) venció a LSG y Victor Benjamin (w/Tim Spriggs)