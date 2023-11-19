Resultados DEFY Wrestling 18 de noviembre 2023 | Pantheon

La empresa, DEFY Wrestling, presento su evento Pantheon el cual tuvo lugar el 18 de noviembre, desde Washington Hall en Seattle, Washington.
- Resultados DEFY Wrestling 3 de junio 2023 | Your Nightmare
- Resultados DEFY Wrestling 24 de junio 2023 | Heathens
El evento “DEFY x PROGRESS” de DEFY Wrestling fue un gran éxito en términos de asistencia. Fue un evento muy emocionante que tuvo lugar el el cual tuvo lugar el 25 de junio desde The Rec Room en Toronto, Ontario, Canadá.
► Resultados DEFY Wrestling
- DEFY Prima Lucha Title Match: Cody Chhun venció a Gringo Loco para convertirse en nuevo campeón
- DEFY Tag Team Title Match: The Bollywood Boyz (Gurv Sihra & Harv Sihra) retuvieron ante Curry Man & Effy
- Sebastian Wolfe venció a Matt Brannigan
- Pacific Northwest Heavyweight Title Match: Schaff retuvo ante Jordan Oliver
- DEFY Women’s Title Match: Vert Vixen retuvo ante Allie Katch
- Guillermo Rosas venció a Thiccy Riccy
- Sovereign (Evan Rivers, Judas Icarus & Travis Williams) vencieron a Artemis Spencer, Mike Bailey & Nick Gage
- DEFY World Title Match: KENTA retuvo ante Joey Janela