La empresa de lucha libre independiente, All Star Wrestling Australia, presento su evento ASWA Born to be Wild, el cual tuvo lugar el 27 de enero 2024, desde Hamilton North Bowling Club en Broadmeadow, New South Gales, Australia.

All Star Wrestling Australia, es una empresa de lucha libre independiente con sede en Padstow, New South Wales, Australia. la misma presenta eventos en todo el territorio australiano con talento regional con grandes shows y combates.

► Resultados All Star Wrestling Australia

Aries venció a Andrew Villalobos ASWA Tag Team Title Match: Bee Boy & Cesar retuvieron ante Alex Box & Dave Watters ASWA Eastern States Title Match: Tony Cruise retuvo ante Jay Sorbet Eugenie & Wes Williams vencieron a Jasmin Brettle & The Puppeteer Keegan Brettle venció por conteo fuera a Morgan Rose by Count Out Falls Count Anywhere Match: Keegan Brettle venció a Morgan Rose