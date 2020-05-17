Como hemos informado anteriormente el contrato de Drew Gulak con WWE llegó a su fin tras concluir el episodio de Friday Night SmackDown de este pasado viernes.

El luchador decidió no renovar con la empresa y se convirtió instantáneamente en agente libre. En las ultimas semanas Gulak había estado haciendo una alianza con Daniel Bryan.

► Reacciones a la salida de Drew Gulak de WWE

Varios luchadores reaccionaron a la noticia en las redes sociales:

Hey @CodyRhodes. Bro, I love what #AEW has done, and have been one of its biggest influencers on YouTube. I understand business is business and you guys can’t find everyone a home but man, if there is room for a Drew Gulak after a 90 non compete, he would fit PERFECT with you — The IWC Messiah (@JDfromNY206) May 17, 2020

"Oye Cody Rhodes. Hermano, me encanta lo que ha hecho AEW, y he sido uno de sus mayores influenciadores en YouTube. Entiendo que los negocios son negocios y ustedes no pueden encontrar un hogar para todos, pero hombre, si hay espacio para un Drew Gulak después de su cláusula de 90 días, encajaría PERFECTAMENTE con ustedes".

Any promotion would be lucky to have Drew Gulak on their roster. I'm a big fan of that guy. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) May 17, 2020

"Cualquier empresa sería afortunada de tener a Drew Gulak en su elenco. Soy un gran admirador de ese tipo".

If it wasn’t for @DrewGulak there’d be no Joey Janela, certainly elevated my game and elevated me up the ladder of independent wrestling... looking forward to see what he does after this corona bullshit.... — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) May 17, 2020

"Si no fuera por Drew Gulak no habría Joey Janela, ciertamente elevó mi juego y me elevó en la escala de la lucha libre independiente... esperando ver qué hace después de esta basura del coronavirus".

DREW GULAK GAVE ME SOME REALLY GOOD ADVICE ONCE AND I WOULD LOVE TO PUNCH HIM IN THE NECK https://t.co/HqNgrYVJPb — WARHORSE (@JPWARHORSE) May 17, 2020

"Drew Gulak me dio algunos consejos realmente buenos una vez y me encantaría golpearlo en el cuello".

There's no doubt that @DrewGulak is an amazing talent, both inside and outside of the ring. I don't expect for him to be without a contract for too long. #DrewGulak pic.twitter.com/ENlMcHEWik — Shawn Credle (@shawncredle) May 17, 2020

"No hay duda de que Drew Gulak es un talento increíble, tanto dentro como fuera del ring. No espero que esté sin contrato por mucho tiempo".

Big, hearty salute to Drew Gulak and all the PowerPoints and squeezed balls he left in his wake. pic.twitter.com/DpwzutTLUY — Ryan Dilbert (@ryandilbert) May 17, 2020

"Un gran y cordial saludo a Drew Gulak y todos los PowerPoints y las bolas apretadas que dejó a su paso".

"Inmediatamente programaré a Drew Gulak para eventos de Bar Wrestling que aún no existen".

Drew Gulak being released sucks, he was just starting to really get momentum His last moment in WWE on #Smackdown last night pic.twitter.com/oFcN05jYYV — Straight Edge Wrestling (@SEW_Podcast) May 17, 2020

"El despido de Drew Gulak apesta. Estaba empezando a tener un gran impulso. Su último momento en WWE en Smackdown anoche".

No sabemos las razones por las cuales Gulak decidió no renovar con WWE, más en el momento en que estaba teniendo mucho tiempo de televisión al lado de Daniel Bryan.