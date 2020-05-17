Reacciones a la salida de Drew Gulak de WWE

Drew Gulak

Como hemos informado anteriormente el contrato de Drew Gulak con WWE llegó a su fin tras concluir el episodio de Friday Night SmackDown de este pasado viernes.

El luchador decidió no renovar con la empresa y se convirtió instantáneamente en agente libre. En las ultimas semanas Gulak había estado haciendo una alianza con Daniel Bryan.

► Reacciones a la salida de Drew Gulak de WWE

Varios luchadores reaccionaron a la noticia en las redes sociales:

"Oye Cody Rhodes. Hermano, me encanta lo que ha hecho AEW, y he sido uno de sus mayores influenciadores en YouTube. Entiendo que los negocios son negocios y ustedes no pueden encontrar un hogar para todos, pero hombre, si hay espacio para un Drew Gulak después de su cláusula de 90 días, encajaría PERFECTAMENTE con ustedes".

"Cualquier empresa sería afortunada de tener a Drew Gulak en su elenco. Soy un gran admirador de ese tipo".

"Si no fuera por Drew Gulak no habría Joey Janela, ciertamente elevó mi juego y me elevó en la escala de la lucha libre independiente... esperando ver qué hace después de esta basura del coronavirus".

"Drew Gulak me dio algunos consejos realmente buenos una vez y me encantaría golpearlo en el cuello".

"No hay duda de que Drew Gulak es un talento increíble, tanto dentro como fuera del ring. No espero que esté sin contrato por mucho tiempo".

"Un gran y cordial saludo a Drew Gulak y todos los PowerPoints y las bolas apretadas que dejó a su paso".

"Inmediatamente programaré a Drew Gulak para eventos de Bar Wrestling que aún no existen".

"El despido de Drew Gulak apesta. Estaba empezando a tener un gran impulso. Su último momento en WWE en Smackdown anoche".

No sabemos las razones por las cuales Gulak decidió no renovar con WWE, más en el momento en que estaba teniendo mucho tiempo de televisión al lado de Daniel Bryan.

