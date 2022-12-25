Peleadores MMA reaccionan a la muerte de Stephan Bonnar

La repentina muerte de Stephan Bonnar fue un gran shock para la comunidad de MMA. Los tributos de luchadores actuales y anteriores llegaron en línea mientras reaccionaban a la muerte del finalista de Ultimate Fighter 1 y miembro del Salón de la Fama de UFC a los 45 años.

Muchos señalaron el estatus de Bonnar como un pilar en la historia del deporte; su pelea con Forrest Griffin en The Ultimate Fighter 1 Finale es ampliamente reconocida por salvar al UFC en un momento en que estaba perdiendo dinero.

El UFC anunció el sábado que Bonnar murió de “presuntas complicaciones cardíacas”. Una fuente policial separada le dijo a MMA Fighting Bonnar que murió el 22 de diciembre. La causa oficial de su muerte está pendiente.

La primera vez que oí hablar de las artes marciales mixtas fue cuando tenía 14 años y vi al primer luchador definitivo. Eso inició el sueño que me llevó a donde estoy hoy. El final entre Stephan y Forrest salvó al UFC de hundirse. RIP.

Escuché sobre esto temprano esta mañana. Realmente una pérdida desgarradora. muy triste Los pensamientos están con su familia.

Rip leyenda Stephan Bonnar…. Triste año para la comunidad de MMA…

Stephan Bonnar vs Forrest Griffin fue la primera pelea de mma que vi y cambió mi vida por completo. Es tan increíblemente desgarrador escuchar la noticia del fallecimiento de Stephan. Otro que se fue demasiado pronto. Mis pensamientos están con su familia durante este tiempo 🙏🏻

¡Descanse en paz el hombre que ayudó a mantener vivo el deporte! ¡Oremos por sus amigos y familiares! 🙏

Descanse en paz leyenda.

Desde SUPERLUCHAS deseamos que Stephan Bonnar descanse en paz y conformidad y resignación a sus familiares y amigos.

