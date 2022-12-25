La repentina muerte de Stephan Bonnar fue un gran shock para la comunidad de MMA. Los tributos de luchadores actuales y anteriores llegaron en línea mientras reaccionaban a la muerte del finalista de Ultimate Fighter 1 y miembro del Salón de la Fama de UFC a los 45 años.

Muchos señalaron el estatus de Bonnar como un pilar en la historia del deporte; su pelea con Forrest Griffin en The Ultimate Fighter 1 Finale es ampliamente reconocida por salvar al UFC en un momento en que estaba perdiendo dinero.

El UFC anunció el sábado que Bonnar murió de “presuntas complicaciones cardíacas”. Una fuente policial separada le dijo a MMA Fighting Bonnar que murió el 22 de diciembre. La causa oficial de su muerte está pendiente.

The first time I ever heard of mixed martial arts was when I was 14 and saw the first ultimate fighter. That started the dream that led me to where I am today. The finale between Stephan and Forrest saved the UFC from going under. R.I.P pic.twitter.com/vtR9wkmxCF

La primera vez que oí hablar de las artes marciales mixtas fue cuando tenía 14 años y vi al primer luchador definitivo. Eso inició el sueño que me llevó a donde estoy hoy. El final entre Stephan y Forrest salvó al UFC de hundirse. RIP.

Heard about this early this morning. Truly a heartbreaking loss. So very sad. Thoughts are with his family. https://t.co/jXZLNKQBbf

Escuché sobre esto temprano esta mañana. Realmente una pérdida desgarradora. muy triste Los pensamientos están con su familia.

Rip leyenda Stephan Bonnar…. Triste año para la comunidad de MMA…

Stephan Bonnar vs Forrest Griffin was the first mma fight I ever watched, and it completely changed my life.

It is so incredibly heartbreaking to hear the news of Stephan's passing. Another one gone too soon. My thoughts are with his family during this time 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/1wa2oz1s6H

— Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) December 24, 2022