NEW Spring Slam | Resultados e imágenes | Hardy, nZo, Starks, Takeshita, Hobbs

Por | | ,

La compañía Northeast Wrestling estuvo celebrando su evento NEW Spring Slam el sábado 15 de abril en el MJN Convention Center en Poughkeepsie, Nueva York. Como es habitual en la misma, este contó con algunos grandes nombres de la lucha libre profesional, tanto en el encordado como realizando apariciones fuera del mismo. Cabe mencionarse que si bien Kurt Angle es el de mayor tamaño del póster, no estuvo luchando. En cambio, sí lo hicieron Matt Hardy, nZo, Ricky Starks, Konosuke Takeshita o Powerhouse Hobbs. También un luchador que le gusta mucho a quien escribe estas líneas, JT Dunn.

> NEW Spring Slam

  • Campeonato Live NEW: KC Navarro venció a Brad Hollister y Flip Gordon para retener el título en una triple amenaza
  • Victorium (JCruz, Lucas Chase, Victor Chase y Victorious BRG) vencieron a The Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller y Kylon King) y Waves y Braids (Encore Moore y Jaylen Brandyn)
  • Willow Nightingale venció a Megan Bayne
  • Campeonato TNT AEW: Powerhouse Hobbs (con QT Marshall) venció a Wrecking Ball Legursky para seguir siendo el campeón
  • Brad Baylor (con Danielle) venció a Hunter Tarca
  • Konosuke Takeshita venció a JT Dunn
  • Matt Hardy venció a nZo
  • The NOW (Hale Collins y Vik Dalishus) vencieron a Dan Maff y Kerr (con Vito) por descalificación
  • Ricky Starks venció a QT Marshall (con Powerhouse Hobbs)

También puedes repasar lo sucedido en las grandes compañías esta semana:

Síguenos en Google Noticias para mantenerte siempre informado.

Suscríbete
Notificación de
guest

0 Comentarios
Inline Feedbacks
Ver todos los comentarios
0
Nos gustaría escuchar tu opinión.x