La compañía Northeast Wrestling estuvo celebrando su evento NEW Spring Slam el sábado 15 de abril en el MJN Convention Center en Poughkeepsie, Nueva York. Como es habitual en la misma, este contó con algunos grandes nombres de la lucha libre profesional, tanto en el encordado como realizando apariciones fuera del mismo. Cabe mencionarse que si bien Kurt Angle es el de mayor tamaño del póster, no estuvo luchando. En cambio, sí lo hicieron Matt Hardy, nZo, Ricky Starks, Konosuke Takeshita o Powerhouse Hobbs. También un luchador que le gusta mucho a quien escribe estas líneas, JT Dunn.

> NEW Spring Slam

Campeonato Live NEW : KC Navarro venció a Brad Hollister y Flip Gordon para retener el título en una triple amenaza

: venció a Brad Hollister y para retener el título en una triple amenaza Victorium (JCruz, Lucas Chase, Victor Chase y Victorious BRG) vencieron a The Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller y Kylon King) y Waves y Braids (Encore Moore y Jaylen Brandyn)

Willow Nightingale venció a Megan Bayne

venció a Megan Bayne Campeonato TNT AEW : Powerhouse Hobbs (con QT Marshall) venció a Wrecking Ball Legursky para seguir siendo el campeón

: Powerhouse Hobbs (con QT Marshall) venció a Wrecking Ball Legursky para seguir siendo el campeón Brad Baylor (con Danielle) venció a Hunter Tarca

Konosuke Takeshita venció a JT Dunn

Matt Hardy venció a nZo

The NOW (Hale Collins y Vik Dalishus) vencieron a Dan Maff y Kerr (con Vito) por descalificación

Ricky Starks venció a QT Marshall (con Powerhouse Hobbs)

Real1 vs @MATTHARDYBRAND “BACK SPACE”…. 👊🏼@newwrestling1

Poughkeepsie, New York

MJNcenter

Saturday April 15

6 pm signing

7 PM 🔔 EVERYBODY KNOWS!!!!!!!!! ………..“BACKSPACE” 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/pd7OJfUWm0 — REAL1 (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) April 14, 2023

I can not explain what it felt like to walk through that curtain and BACK into Northeast Wrestling & the MJN – Majed J. Nesheiwat Convention Center “Sometimes, I just feel like posin daddy” #prowrestling #springslam #liveinthenow pic.twitter.com/7vZli7dNFH — Vik Dalishus (@ThenowVik) April 16, 2023

