La compañía Northeast Wrestling estuvo celebrando su evento NEW Spring Slam el sábado 15 de abril en el MJN Convention Center en Poughkeepsie, Nueva York. Como es habitual en la misma, este contó con algunos grandes nombres de la lucha libre profesional, tanto en el encordado como realizando apariciones fuera del mismo. Cabe mencionarse que si bien Kurt Angle es el de mayor tamaño del póster, no estuvo luchando. En cambio, sí lo hicieron Matt Hardy, nZo, Ricky Starks, Konosuke Takeshita o Powerhouse Hobbs. También un luchador que le gusta mucho a quien escribe estas líneas, JT Dunn.
1 week away for @newwrestling1 Spring Slam@RealKurtAngle @starkmanjones @MATTHARDYBRAND @KCwrestles @real1 @RealJimmyHart @realcolekarter @QTMarshall @WreckingBall75 @themeganbayne @willowwrestles @Hale_Collins @thejtdunn @Takesoup pic.twitter.com/ivyIXCp96c
— Steven Cosenza (@stevencosenza) April 8, 2023
> NEW Spring Slam
- Campeonato Live NEW: KC Navarro venció a Brad Hollister y Flip Gordon para retener el título en una triple amenaza
- Victorium (JCruz, Lucas Chase, Victor Chase y Victorious BRG) vencieron a The Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller y Kylon King) y Waves y Braids (Encore Moore y Jaylen Brandyn)
- Willow Nightingale venció a Megan Bayne
- Campeonato TNT AEW: Powerhouse Hobbs (con QT Marshall) venció a Wrecking Ball Legursky para seguir siendo el campeón
- Brad Baylor (con Danielle) venció a Hunter Tarca
- Konosuke Takeshita venció a JT Dunn
- Matt Hardy venció a nZo
- The NOW (Hale Collins y Vik Dalishus) vencieron a Dan Maff y Kerr (con Vito) por descalificación
- Ricky Starks venció a QT Marshall (con Powerhouse Hobbs)
Why the hell is @thejtdunn not signed to @AEW @WWE @MLW @IMPACTWRESTLING @MLW @ringofhonor? Easily one of the most underrated independent pro wrestlers on the planet right now. #NEWSpringSlam pic.twitter.com/58jDgnIDKM
— Best One Donnie🤘 (@BestOneDonnie) April 16, 2023
Real1 vs @MATTHARDYBRAND
“BACK SPACE”…. 👊🏼@newwrestling1
Poughkeepsie, New York
MJNcenter
Saturday April 15
6 pm signing
7 PM 🔔
EVERYBODY KNOWS!!!!!!!!!
………..“BACKSPACE” 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/pd7OJfUWm0
— REAL1 (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) April 14, 2023
The stars of @AEW were shining last night at @newwrestling1 – Poughkeepsie NY – @TrueWillieHobbs vs @WreckingBall75 pic.twitter.com/G32X8H7fG8
— ZekeDane (@ZDpics) April 16, 2023
I can not explain what it felt like to walk through that curtain and BACK into Northeast Wrestling & the MJN – Majed J. Nesheiwat Convention Center “Sometimes, I just feel like posin daddy” #prowrestling #springslam #liveinthenow pic.twitter.com/7vZli7dNFH
— Vik Dalishus (@ThenowVik) April 16, 2023
