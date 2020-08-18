Las Superestrellas reaccionan al lanzamiento del WWE ThunderDome

El WWE ThunderDome que el imperio de Vince McMahon mostrará en SummerSlam 2020 no será exclusivo de este PPV, puesto que previamente será presentado en el episodio de esta semana de Friday Night SmackDown. Gracias a esta nueva idea los fans podrán estar de manera virtual en los shows de la empresa con videos en vivo en paneles LED (esto se está haciendo desde hace meses en otros deportes como el fútbol). Será todo un nuevo set con tableros de video, pirotecnia, láseres, gráficos de vanguardia y drones. Si quieren formar parte de ello, pueden registrarse en las redes sociales de la empresa o en la página especial de la ThunderDome.

► Las Superestrellas reaccionan al WWE ThunderDome

Antes de que todos podamos ver cómo se ven las veladas de WWE de ahora en adelante, las reacciones de las Superestrellas no se han hecho esperar. A continuación vemos algunas de las respuestas al anuncio en Twitter.

I’m as intrigued as everyone else. At @wwe we think so far outside the box you can’t even see the box anymore. I’ll be watching #SmackDown with a keen eye this Friday https://t.co/MhZRsrq0by — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 17, 2020

"Estoy tan intrigado como cualquiera. En WWE pensamos tan afuera de la caja que ni siquiera pueden ver la caja. Estaré muy atento este viernes a SmackDown".

all of this bc of my unprecedented winning streak on underground!?Thanks WWE, now give me goldblerg https://t.co/3FMI9L3ysH — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) August 17, 2020

"¡¿Todo esto por mi racha de victorias sin precedentes en Raw Underground?! Gracias WWE, ahora denme a Goldberg".

Thank you for putting together a state-of-the-art set just for me.

Next time I can ride a better wave🏄‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/RvOae59ONv — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) August 17, 2020

"Gracias por armar este set vanguardista solo para mí. La próxima vez montaré una ola mejor".

You crushed my neck and jammed my nose into the ground!!!!!!! And sashas outfit did not deserve this!!!!!!!!!!! You’re done for!!!!!!!! — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) August 17, 2020

"¡¡¡Me aplastaste el cuello y mi nariz contra el piso!!! ¡¡¡Y el atuendo de Sasha no se merecía eso!!! ¡¡¡Estás acabada!!!".

I'm Asuka the Surfer and Ride on a wave of popularity🏄‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/nlEPd8ZRl5 — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) August 17, 2020

"Soy Asuka, la surfista, y voy sobre una ola de popularidad".

BACK WITH THUNDERDOME FEELS https://t.co/gJrpMgIxMZ — 𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕋𝕖𝕫 (@MontezFordWWE) August 18, 2020

"ESTAMOS DE VUELTA SINTIENDO A TOPE LA THUNDERDOME".

"Yo entrando a la WWE Thunderdome en 2075".

🤗 cant wait to glow up the ThunderDome https://t.co/gOI4aTFOk8 pic.twitter.com/796pTCOB7J — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) August 17, 2020

"No puedo esperar para iluminar la WWE ThunderDome".

Ohhh YEAAA #TUCKy @tuckerwwe, My Beautiful 🙌🏻 Peach @WWE_MandyRose, and Me are COMINNNNNNN’ ✊🏻 to the DOZER DOME....... I mean The CSU-Pueblo Thunder Dome..... No My Bad it’s The @WWE #ThunderDome Ohhh YEAAA https://t.co/YN3kXHFkTT — OTIS (Dozer) (@otiswwe) August 17, 2020

"Oh, SÍII. Tucker, mi melocotón hermoso, Mandy Rose, y yo ESTAMOS LLEGANDO al DOZER DOME... Me refiero al CSU-Pueblo Thunder Dome. Ni tan mal la WWE ThunderDome. Oh, SÍII".

Welcome to the #WWEThunderdome !! Register now for your virtual seat this Friday for #SmackDownOnFox 8/21 at https://t.co/ajVh8cYq0s pic.twitter.com/jKUEoeDPCk — Jessi Kamea (@JessiKameaWWE) August 17, 2020

"¡¡Bienvenidos a la WWE ThunderDome!! Pueden registrarse para tener su asiento virtual este viernes en SmackDown".

Will there be blackjack at the #WWEThunderdome?!?!

Asking for a friend😳

🤑🤑🤑#idonthaveaproblem — Isaiah Swerve Scott (@swerveconfident) August 17, 2020

"¡¡¿¿Habrá blackjack en la WWE ThunderDome??!! Pregunto para un amigo. #notengounproblema".

"¡¡Bienvenidos a la WWE ThunderDome!! ¡¡¡Los vikingos están preparados!!!".

Yeahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!!! Smoke SZN has just entered the #WWEThunderdome https://t.co/tKvnXoMvQh — Angelo Dawkins (@AngeloDawkins) August 17, 2020

"¡¡¡Síiiiiiii!!! Smoke SZN acaba de entrar al WWE ThunderDome".

Monday brings a new #raw, the #WWEThunderdome, and a new home @AmwayCenter ! I’m here for it! pic.twitter.com/LcEaVs99xi — Mike Rome is ready for season 2 of The Boys tv! (@MikeRomeWWE) August 17, 2020

"¡El lunes trae un nuevo Raw, la WWE ThunderDome, y una nueva casa en el Amway Center! ¡Estaré allí!".

Not only are we getting explosions, extra laser beams, flying robots, and more TVs in house than a Terry Giliam dystopian movie, but we're also getting the WWE Universe back in some form? I can forgive the bells and whistles maybe just this once. We're going beyond ThunderDome! https://t.co/ZQcGkze42o — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) August 17, 2020

"No solo tendremos explosiones, rayos láser adicionales, robots voladores y más televisores en casa que una película distópica de Terry Giliam, sino que también de alguna forma estaremos trayendo de vuelta al Universo WWE. Puedo perdonar las campanas y silbidos tal vez solo por esta vez. ¡Vamos más allá, ThunderDome!".

"¡No puedo esperar para entrar a la WWE ThunderDome!".

"¡¡¡Lásers!!! Me apunto (con la voz de Ben Stiller en Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (conocida como Cuestión de pelotas en España y Pelotas en juego en Hispanoamérica)".

"ThunderDome es como se llama el gimnasio que Sarah Logan y yo tenemos en casa. ¡¡Ahora los Viking Raiders van a luchar en el ThunderDome!!".

