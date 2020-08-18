Las Superestrellas reaccionan al lanzamiento del WWE ThunderDome

Una vez confirmada oficialmente la presentación de WWE ThunderDome en SummerSlam 2020, no se hicieron esperar las reacciones de las Superestrellas.

El WWE ThunderDome que el imperio de Vince McMahon mostrará en SummerSlam 2020 no será exclusivo de este PPV, puesto que previamente será presentado en el episodio de esta semana de Friday Night SmackDown. Gracias a esta nueva idea los fans podrán estar de manera virtual en los shows de la empresa con videos en vivo en paneles LED (esto se está haciendo desde hace meses en otros deportes como el fútbol). Será todo un nuevo set con tableros de video, pirotecnia, láseres, gráficos de vanguardia y drones. Si quieren formar parte de ello, pueden registrarse en las redes sociales de la empresa o en la página especial de la ThunderDome.

► Las Superestrellas reaccionan al WWE ThunderDome

Antes de que todos podamos ver cómo se ven las veladas de WWE de ahora en adelante, las reacciones de las Superestrellas no se han hecho esperar. A continuación vemos algunas de las respuestas al anuncio en Twitter.

"Estoy tan intrigado como cualquiera. En WWE pensamos tan afuera de la caja que ni siquiera pueden ver la caja. Estaré muy atento este viernes a SmackDown".

"¡¿Todo esto por mi racha de victorias sin precedentes en Raw Underground?! Gracias WWE, ahora denme a Goldberg".

"Gracias por armar este set vanguardista solo para mí. La próxima vez montaré una ola mejor".

"¡¡¡Me aplastaste el cuello y mi nariz contra el piso!!! ¡¡¡Y el atuendo de Sasha no se merecía eso!!! ¡¡¡Estás acabada!!!".

"Soy Asuka, la surfista, y voy sobre una ola de popularidad".

"ESTAMOS DE VUELTA SINTIENDO A TOPE LA THUNDERDOME".

"Yo entrando a la WWE Thunderdome en 2075".

"No puedo esperar para iluminar la WWE ThunderDome".

"Oh, SÍII. Tucker, mi melocotón hermoso, Mandy Rose, y yo ESTAMOS LLEGANDO al DOZER DOME... Me refiero al CSU-Pueblo Thunder Dome. Ni tan mal la WWE ThunderDome. Oh, SÍII".

"¡¡Bienvenidos a la WWE ThunderDome!! Pueden registrarse para tener su asiento virtual este viernes en SmackDown".

"¡¡¿¿Habrá blackjack en la WWE ThunderDome??!! Pregunto para un amigo. #notengounproblema".

"¡¡Bienvenidos a la WWE ThunderDome!! ¡¡¡Los vikingos están preparados!!!".

"¡¡¡Síiiiiiii!!! Smoke SZN acaba de entrar al WWE ThunderDome".

"¡El lunes trae un nuevo Raw, la WWE ThunderDome, y una nueva casa en el Amway Center! ¡Estaré allí!".

"No solo tendremos explosiones, rayos láser adicionales, robots voladores y más televisores en casa que una película distópica de Terry Giliam, sino que también de alguna forma estaremos trayendo de vuelta al Universo WWE. Puedo perdonar las campanas y silbidos tal vez solo por esta vez. ¡Vamos más allá, ThunderDome!".

"¡No puedo esperar para entrar a la WWE ThunderDome!".

"¡¡¡Lásers!!! Me apunto (con la voz de Ben Stiller en Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (conocida como Cuestión de pelotas en España y Pelotas en juego en Hispanoamérica)".

"ThunderDome es como se llama el gimnasio que Sarah Logan y yo tenemos en casa. ¡¡Ahora los Viking Raiders van a luchar en el ThunderDome!!".

