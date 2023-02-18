En NJPW Battle at the Valley, Josh Alexander unirá fuerzas a Rocky Romero, Adrian Quest y Máscara Dorada para luchar contra Volador Jr., KUSHIDA, Kevin Knight y The DKC. Y esta no será la última (ni la primera) aventura del Campeón Mundial Impact en New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Así lo adelanta él mismo en una entrevista con Liam O’Loughlin de Sporting News.

HOURS TO BATTLE IN THE VALLEY 8️⃣ A wild eight man sees Volador Jr. and @azucarroc, and KUSHIDA and @walking_weapon collide before big future matchups! Preview: https://t.co/xFXKopCq5X LIVE in English on @fiteTV!https://t.co/yjEYBKW9yw#njpwSTRONG #njbitV pic.twitter.com/roJHNRdtHC — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 18, 2023

► Josh Alexander quiere adentrarse en Japón

“No creo que haya ocultado que lo único que me ha aludido en la lucha libre profesional es luchar en Japón. Es lo único en mi lista de deseos: el objetivo más importante que me propuse hace 10 años era que solo necesitaba llegar a Japón y me ha aludido a diestra y siniestra. Por la razón que sea, aún no ha sucedido, pero hace cuatro años nunca tuve un contrato con una empresa importante en la lucha libre profesional y mira lo que sucedió. Nunca he sido alguien que diga que nunca sucederá, solo soy esa persona que cuando debe suceder, será en el momento perfecto, al igual que yo firmando ese contrato con Impact Wrestling. Tal vez el G1 de este año, tal vez el próximo, pero aceptaría cualquier cosa para poder ir a Japón y estar frente a esa base de fanáticos para mostrar lo que puedo hacer“.

► Cartel de NJPW Battle at the Valley

¿Te gusta lo que está haciendo Josh Alexander en IMPACT?