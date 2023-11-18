Kris Statlander y Toni Storm están en situaciones distintas en AEW -la Campeona TBS estará defendiendo su título en Full Gear contra Julia Hart y Skye Blue mientras que la segunda buscará el Campeonato Mundial ante Hikaru Shida– pero Statlander desea con todas sus fuerzas enfrentar a The Timeless. Así lo expone en su reciente entrevista con WrestleZone.

► El deseo de Kris Statlander

«Sigo deseando con ansias mi combate individual con Toni Storm. Me encantaría tener ese. Hay muchas personas, sé que he defendido mi título varias veces, pero aún hay muchas chicas a las que me gustaría darles la oportunidad de intentar quitármelo.»

Las dos nunca tuvieron un mano a mano pero sí compartieron una lucha en una ocasión, cuando Storm aún formaba parte de The Outcasts y se unió a sus entonces amigas Saraya y Ruby Soho contra Statlander, Shida y Britt Baker en el episodio de Collision del 2 de septiembre. Si la retadora gana el cinturón esta noche puede que disputen un choque campeona vs. campeona.

► Cartel de Full Gear 2023

Zero Hour: CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL ROH : Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Jay Lethal

: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Jay Lethal Zero Hour: CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PAREJAS ROH : MJF y Samoa Joe (c) vs. The Gunns

: MJF y Samoa Joe (c) vs. The Gunns Zero Hour: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Buddy Matthews