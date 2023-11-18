Kris Statlander y Toni Storm están en situaciones distintas en AEW -la Campeona TBS estará defendiendo su título en Full Gear contra Julia Hart y Skye Blue mientras que la segunda buscará el Campeonato Mundial ante Hikaru Shida– pero Statlander desea con todas sus fuerzas enfrentar a The Timeless. Así lo expone en su reciente entrevista con WrestleZone.
THIS SATURDAY#AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV
8pm ET/5pm PT@thekiaforum | 🎟https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq
TBS Championship!
TBS Champion @callmekrisstat will defend the Title at #AEWFullGear in a 3-Way Match against #HouseOfBlack's @TheJuliaHart & @Skyebyee!
🔗 https://t.co/vrXxJ8IVMl pic.twitter.com/zJt9yBNqie
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 16, 2023
► El deseo de Kris Statlander
«Sigo deseando con ansias mi combate individual con Toni Storm. Me encantaría tener ese. Hay muchas personas, sé que he defendido mi título varias veces, pero aún hay muchas chicas a las que me gustaría darles la oportunidad de intentar quitármelo.»
Las dos nunca tuvieron un mano a mano pero sí compartieron una lucha en una ocasión, cuando Storm aún formaba parte de The Outcasts y se unió a sus entonces amigas Saraya y Ruby Soho contra Statlander, Shida y Britt Baker en el episodio de Collision del 2 de septiembre. Si la retadora gana el cinturón esta noche puede que disputen un choque campeona vs. campeona.
Saturday, Nov. 18#AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV@thekiaforum | LA
🎟https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq#AEW Women’s World Championship!
Tinseltown’s ‘Timeless’ #ToniStorm will challenge 3-Time #AEW Women’s World Champion @shidahikaru for the Title at #AEWFullGear!
Get your tickets now! pic.twitter.com/LJWJGKd2iP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 9, 2023
► Cartel de Full Gear 2023
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL AEW: MJF (c) vs. Jay White
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL FEMENIL AEW: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm
- CAMPEONATO INTERNACIONAL AEW: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley
- CAMPEONATO TBS: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PAREJAS AEW, LUCHA DE ESCALERAS: Ricky Starks y Big Bill (c) vs. FTR vs. La Facción Ingobernable (Rush y Dralístico) vs. The House of Black (Malakai Black y Brody King)
- Christian Cage, Luchasaurus y Nick Wayne vs. Sting, Darby Allin y Adam Copeland
- «Hangman» Page vs. Swerve Strickland
- The Golden Jets (Chris Jericho y Kenny Omega) vs. The Young Bucks
- Zero Hour: CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL ROH: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Jay Lethal
- Zero Hour: CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PAREJAS ROH: MJF y Samoa Joe (c) vs. The Gunns
- Zero Hour: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Buddy Matthews
TOMORROW NIGHT #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV!
8pm ET/5pm PT@thekiaforum | 🎟https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq
After weeks of fighting, #BulletClubGold's@JayWhiteNZ will face #AEW World Champion @The_MJF for the Title in the MAIN EVENT of #AEWFullGear!
🔗 https://t.co/vrXxJ8IVMl pic.twitter.com/pXzOGFDEqg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 17, 2023