La empresa de lucha libre independiente, Blitzkrieg! Pro Wrestling, presento su evento Fall Back Down el cual tuvo lugar el 17de noviembre desde The Gateway City Arts en Holyoke, Massachusetts. El evento fue transmitido en vivo por IWTV.
Este show vio muchos momentos y combates muy divertidos. Fue encabezado por un gran evento principal entre Dustin Waller y Kylon King de Miracle Generation, y 35MM Magic, Angelo Carter y JGeorge. El programa también vio otros grandes combates
► Resultados Blitzkrieg! Pro Wrestling
- Aaron Rourke venció a TJ Crawford
- Danny Miles venció a 50 Cal y King Crab
- CPA vs. Logan Black termino en doble descalificacion
- Number 1 Contender’s Match: Sonny Kiss venció a Dirty Dango
- Shook Crew vencieron a Delta House, The Haven, Kirby Wackerman/ Delightful Dan The Candyman
- Kwesi Asante venció a Erik Chacha
- Sammy Diaz venció a Akira
- Winner-Take-All Match for the IWTV and Blitzkrieg! Pro Tag Team Championships: Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) vencieron a 35MM Magic (Angelo Carter & JGeorge) para retener el IWTV Independent Wrestling Tag Team Championships y convertirse en nuevos Blitzkrieg! Pro Tag Team Champions