Muchos fans no quedaron nada contentos con el Monday Night Raw de esta semana y culparon de ello a que Vince McMahon ha vuelto a la Dirección Creativa de la WWE. En los últimos días, hemos estado informando que el mandamás quiere pero que todavía no lo ha conseguido, y no tenemos conocimientos acerca de que esto haya cambiado, por lo que en principio no es así. Pero dichos fanáticos estuvieron hablando de esta cuestión en redes sociales mientras el programa de la marca roja se emitía en televisión.

► Los fans de WWE, Vince McMahon y Raw

That’s actually to his benefit because before people were comparing him as no better than Vince for certain decisions but now Vince’s return could shield blame from him to a degree. — Clint4000 (@Clint4000) January 17, 2023

— Lo que apesta para Triple H ahora es que CUALQUIER decisión creativa cuestionable que tome se enfrentará con la suposición de que ‘Vince ha vuelto a tener el control’. Me encanta que no haya términos intermedios para los fans. Van directo al Armagedón.

— En realidad, eso lo beneficia porque antes la gente lo comparaba como no que no iba a ser mejor que Vince para ciertas decisiones, pero ahora el regreso de Vince podría protegerlo hasta cierto punto.

I bet JD says that @VinceMcMahon is back in creative control now that the giant is back to make WWE television worse on his @YouTube channel tonight as this is JD's proof that #Vince is back in power & @TripleH like his wife @StephMcMahon last week has resigned or now is fired 😭 pic.twitter.com/0UPgWldyot — Ghost Of (@cg_curtis) January 17, 2023

“Apuesto a que JD dice que Vince McMahon ha vuelto al control creativo ahora que el gigante (Omos) ha vuelto para empeorar la televisión de la WWE en su canal YouTube esta noche, ya que esta es la prueba de que Vince ha vuelto al poder”.

Vince is definitely back, this is boring @WWE #wweraw something feels weird now — JoWork (@MrJoWork) January 17, 2023

“Vince definitivamente ha vuelto, esto es aburrido. Algo se siente raro ahora”.

Vince is back as a head of creative the fuck is Omos doing infront of my screen?

Anyways #WWERaw was 1000x better this week. https://t.co/zl6mlyJGAC — Ashton 神 (@AshtonNMW) January 17, 2023

“Vince ha vuelto como Director Creativo. ¿Qué demonios hace Omos en mi pantalla? De todas maneras, Raw fue mil veces mejor esta semana”.

My thoughts on #WWERaw tonight Honestly, aside from the opening segment between Judgement Day/Usos… the rest of the show fell pretty flat IMO It’s also pretty clear that Vince is back in the creative driver seat, at least to a certain degree. F’n Amos? Really? Smh 🤦‍♂️ — 🐅 TigerSMASH.com 🐅 (@TigerSMASH_MMA) January 17, 2023

“Mis pensamientos sobre el Raw de esta noche. Honestamente, aparte del segmento de apertura entre Judgment Day/Usos… el resto del show fue bastante plano en mi opinión. También está bastante claro que Vince está de vuelta en el asiento del jefe creativo, al menos hasta cierto punto“.

Vince is back in his office and starting to meddle.

If something ridiculous and annoying happens at the Rumble you know he's all in. #WWERaw — Capn Awesome (@Tom_Knight7) January 17, 2023

“Vince está de vuelta en la oficina y empieza a entrometerse. Si algo ridículo y molesto ocurre en el Royumble ya sabes que él está involucrado”.

“Vince realmente ha vuelto como creativo“.