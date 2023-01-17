Fans creen que Vince McMahon estuvo manejando WWE Raw

Por | |

Muchos fans no quedaron nada contentos con el Monday Night Raw de esta semana y culparon de ello a que Vince McMahon ha vuelto a la Dirección Creativa de la WWE. En los últimos días, hemos estado informando que el mandamás quiere pero que todavía no lo ha conseguido, y no tenemos conocimientos acerca de que esto haya cambiado, por lo que en principio no es así. Pero dichos fanáticos estuvieron hablando de esta cuestión en redes sociales mientras el programa de la marca roja se emitía en televisión.

► Los fans de WWE, Vince McMahon y Raw

— Lo que apesta para Triple H ahora es que CUALQUIER decisión creativa cuestionable que tome se enfrentará con la suposición de que ‘Vince ha vuelto a tener el control’. Me encanta que no haya términos intermedios para los fans. Van directo al Armagedón.

— En realidad, eso lo beneficia porque antes la gente lo comparaba como no que no iba a ser mejor que Vince para ciertas decisiones, pero ahora el regreso de Vince podría protegerlo hasta cierto punto.

“Apuesto a que JD dice que Vince McMahon ha vuelto al control creativo ahora que el gigante (Omos) ha vuelto para empeorar la televisión de la WWE en su canal YouTube esta noche, ya que esta es la prueba de que Vince ha vuelto al poder”.

Vince definitivamente ha vuelto, esto es aburrido. Algo se siente raro ahora”.

Vince ha vuelto como Director Creativo. ¿Qué demonios hace Omos en mi pantalla? De todas maneras, Raw fue mil veces mejor esta semana”.

“Mis pensamientos sobre el Raw de esta noche. Honestamente, aparte del segmento de apertura entre Judgment Day/Usos… el resto del show fue bastante plano en mi opinión. También está bastante claro que Vince está de vuelta en el asiento del jefe creativo, al menos hasta cierto punto“.

Vince está de vuelta en la oficina y empieza a entrometerse. Si algo ridículo y molesto ocurre en el Royumble ya sabes que él está involucrado”.

Vince realmente ha vuelto como creativo“.

 

