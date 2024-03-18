«Centrándose en The Bloodline y Cody, tendrías que tener una gran idea a largo plazo para involucrar a Damian en esto. Me gusta la idea contra Dominik porque Dominik tiene mucho heat, podría volverse heel, podría volver a ser face, tiene un futuro que será incomparable. Impulsaría su carrera, y una marea alta eleva todos los barcos. Si lo incluyes, simplemente estás calentando otro programa. Han creado personas en The Bloodline. No estás sobreexponiendo a The Bloodline en cada otro segmento.» Esto comentaba recientemente Kevin Sullivan.

► ¿Damian Priest cobrará en WrestleMania 40?

La idea de que Damian Priest cobre el maletín de Money in the Bank ante Dominik Mysterio es imposible pero no contra Cody Rhodes o Roman Reigns y con respecto a esto y otras opciones posibles, ¿qué piensa el Universo WWE? Lo vemos en las publicaciones que algunos fanáticos han estado haciendo en redes sociales.

He will try on Night 1 — TomorroWrestlingTalk (@Tomorrowwrestle) March 17, 2024

«Lo va a intentar en la Noche 1 (de WrestleMania 40)».

He cashes in on Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40 — Joseph Clarke (@clarkejoseph49) March 17, 2024

«Cobrará sobre Drew McIntyre en WrestleMania 40».

On Gunther at mania — Agent X (@MI_Agent_X) March 17, 2024

«Contra Gunther en WrestleMania».

Either 1st night during Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre Wrestlemania match with R-Truth tries to cash it in or plot twist at MITB with the 1st time ever two cash in's by MITB winners — Jeff Ferrara🎥📸 (@JFerraraF18) March 17, 2024

«Puede ser la primera noche de WrestleMania durante el combate Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre con R-Truth intentando cobrar o un giro de la trama en Money in the Bank con la primera vez en la historia dos cobros por parte de los ganadores de MITB».

Soon, I’m hoping at mania he cashes in and shocks everyone. — Julian Doval (@Brklynju) March 17, 2024

«Pronto, espero que lo cobre en WrestleMania y sorprenda a todos».

Cody is celebrating, has JUST given the belt to his mother, & we hear the Judgement Day music… pic.twitter.com/yMZ9R5STW8 — Grier (@DadOfCade) March 17, 2024

«Cody Rhodes está celebrando, le acaba de dar el cinturón a su madre, y escuchamos la música del Judgment Day…».

At WrestleMania on Night 1 But Rock save Roman Reigns and the Cash in Failed 😁😉 — 🆉 🅰 🅸 🅱 🅸 (@__zaibi) March 17, 2024

«En WrestleMania en la Noche 1, pero The Rock salva a Roman Reigns y el cobro falla».

I hope he cashes in on WrestleMania during the IC match. Sami doesn't deserve that match at all. Maybe R-truth will cash it in and be a wwe champion pic.twitter.com/03KxPoCaGC — Yoel (@itseyoel) March 17, 2024

«Espero que cobre en WrestleMania durante el combate por el Campeonato Intercontinental. Sami no merece esa lucha en absoluto. Quizás R-truth lo cobre y sea campeón de la WWE».

I think Cody should win Night 2. Damian should cash out then. Passing the heat from Roman/Bloodline to The Judgment Day/Damian as The new force. — Damien Reaper-Daniel Ruwan (@DamienReaper20) March 17, 2024

«Creo que Cody debería ganar la Noche 2. Damian debería cobrar entonces. Pasando el calor de Roman/Bloodline a The Judgment Day/Damian como la nueva fuerza».

I actually now think the rock is gonna insure he cashes in on Seth. And somehow punk will distract Drew as well . — Josh (@Life_W_Josh) March 17, 2024

«De hecho, ahora creo que The Rock se asegurará de cobrar contra Seth Rollins. Y de alguna manera CM Pnk también distraerá a Drew».