¿Damian Priest cobrará en WrestleMania 40? El Universo WWE especula

«Centrándose en The Bloodline y Cody, tendrías que tener una gran idea a largo plazo para involucrar a Damian en esto. Me gusta la idea contra Dominik porque Dominik tiene mucho heat, podría volverse heel, podría volver a ser face, tiene un futuro que será incomparable. Impulsaría su carrera, y una marea alta eleva todos los barcos. Si lo incluyes, simplemente estás calentando otro programa. Han creado personas en The Bloodline. No estás sobreexponiendo a The Bloodline en cada otro segmento.» Esto comentaba recientemente Kevin Sullivan.

► ¿Damian Priest cobrará en WrestleMania 40?

La idea de que Damian Priest cobre el maletín de Money in the Bank ante Dominik Mysterio es imposible pero no contra Cody Rhodes o Roman Reigns y con respecto a esto y otras opciones posibles, ¿qué piensa el Universo WWE? Lo vemos en las publicaciones que algunos fanáticos han estado haciendo en redes sociales.

«Lo va a intentar en la Noche 1 (de WrestleMania 40)».

«Cobrará sobre Drew McIntyre en WrestleMania 40».

«Contra Gunther en WrestleMania».

«Puede ser la primera noche de WrestleMania durante el combate Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre con R-Truth intentando cobrar o un giro de la trama en Money in the Bank con la primera vez en la historia dos cobros por parte de los ganadores de MITB».

«Pronto, espero que lo cobre en WrestleMania y sorprenda a todos».

«Cody Rhodes está celebrando, le acaba de dar el cinturón a su madre, y escuchamos la música del Judgment Day…».

«En WrestleMania en la Noche 1, pero The Rock salva a Roman Reigns y el cobro falla».

«Espero que cobre en WrestleMania durante el combate por el Campeonato Intercontinental. Sami no merece esa lucha en absoluto. Quizás R-truth lo cobre y sea campeón de la WWE».

«Creo que Cody debería ganar la Noche 2. Damian debería cobrar entonces. Pasando el calor de Roman/Bloodline a The Judgment Day/Damian como la nueva fuerza».

«De hecho, ahora creo que The Rock se asegurará de cobrar contra Seth Rollins. Y de alguna manera CM Pnk también distraerá a Drew».

