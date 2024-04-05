Así va el cartel del PPV AEW Dynasty 2024

Luego del Dynamite de anoche, vimos cómo fue tomando forma de mejor manera el cartel del PPV AEW Dynasty 2024, el cual es el nuevo PPV de AEQW y se realizará por primera vez en la historia este domingo 21 de abril desde la Chaifetz Arena en St. Louis, Missouri.

Samoa Joe no quería que Swerve Strickland fuera su retador y lo golpeó brutalmente, pero aun así, este todo ensangrentado, logró firmar el contrato tras empapar la pluma en su propia sangre y hacer oficial este combate.

► Cartel del PPV AEW Dynasty 2024

Además, se dio la confirmación del primer equipo finalista por en el torneo por el vacante Campeonato Mundial de Parejas AEW, por lo que así queda el cartel de show.

1- Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson.

2- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PAREJAS AEW: The Young Bucks (Nicholas Jackson y Matthew Jackson) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood y Cash Wheeler) o Top Flight (Dante Martin y Darius Martin).

3- CAMPEONATO FEMENIL TBS: Julia Hart (c) vs. Willow Nightingale.

4- Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston y Mark Briscoe vs. The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King y Buddy Matthews).

5- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL FEMENIL AEW: «Timeless» Toni Storm (c) (con Mariah May y Luther) vs. Thunder Rosa.

6- CAMPEONATO CONTINENTAL AEW: Kazuchika Okada (vs) PAC.

7- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PESO COMPLETO AEW: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland.