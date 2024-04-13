AEW COLLISION 13 DE ABRIL 2024 .— Las luchadoras de Stardom han llegado a AEW. El miércoles vimos a Mina Shirakawa rescatar a Mariah May de un ataque traicionero de Anna Jay, y este sábado aparecerá la joven prodigio AZM, quien enfrentará a ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm en un Eliminator Match. De ganar la japonesa, Storm deberá de darle un oportunidad por el Campeonato Mundial Femenil AEW. La acción de AEW Collision se emite desde la Truist Arena, en Highland Heights, Kentucky.
En un duelo de relevos, el Blackpool Combat Club volteará su mira hacia la Don Callis Family, pues Bryan Danielson y Claudio Castagnoli enfrentarán a Powerhouse Hobbs y Kyle Fletcher.
Además, Lee Moriarty se medirá con el tremendo Katsuyori Shibata.
AEW Collision 13 de abril 2024
La cobertura en vivo inicia a las 7:00 pm, hora del centro
►1- Brody King, Buddy Matthews y Malakai Black vs. Action Andretti, Dante Martin y Matt Sydal
El Final
Valoración
7.7
Calidad en el Ring
Narrativa
Intensidad
Pros
- Una gran lucha, bastante divertida.
- Buen encuentro, todos pudieron sobresalir y se combinaron muy bien.
Contras
- Nada negativo para destacar.
Throwing heavy shots from Brody King!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@malakaiblxck | @Brodyxking | @SNM_Buddy | @lucha_angel1 | @ActionAndretti | @MattSydal pic.twitter.com/IFaXb73r7F
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2024
Matt Sydal takes on the entire House of Black!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@malakaiblxck | @Brodyxking | @SNM_Buddy | @lucha_angel1 | @ActionAndretti | @MattSydal pic.twitter.com/YPeL1FX2G2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2024
Malakai Black & Dante Martin go back & forth!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@malakaiblxck | @Brodyxking | @SNM_Buddy | @lucha_angel1 | @ActionAndretti | @MattSydal pic.twitter.com/Fn15zU6Oh5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2024
🤯🤯🤯
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@malakaiblxck | @Brodyxking | @SNM_Buddy | @lucha_angel1 | @ActionAndretti | @MattSydal pic.twitter.com/CF4AUwpQrQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2024
AEW COLLISION 13 de abril 2024 | Resultados en vivo | Toni Storm vs. AZM
►2- Katsuyori Shibata vs. Lee Moriarty
El Final
Valoración
6.4
Calidad en el Ring
Narrativa
Intensidad
Pros
- Una muy buena lucha, de toma y dame, muy interesante.
Contras
- Realmente, no veo nada malo para destacar.
Anthony Ogogo gets involved!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@K_Shibata2022 | @theleemoriarty pic.twitter.com/wGCzRhFDlw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2024
DURING THE BREAK:
Shibata takes his boot to the face of Moriarty!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@K_Shibata2022 | @theleemoriarty pic.twitter.com/1lAhwVfGqu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2024
Picture perfect!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@K_Shibata2022 | @theleemoriarty pic.twitter.com/KXSWyE3TC0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2024
Cold#AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/czOpfmECSQ
— Sebas セバスチャン (@Sebas_Bucks) April 14, 2024
AEW COLLISION 13 de abril 2024 | Resultados en vivo | Toni Storm vs. AZM
►3- Angélico vs. Daniel García
El Final
Valoración
6.5
Calidad en el Ring
Narrativa
Intensidad
Pros
- Una buena lucha, con combinación interesante de estilo aéreo y de estilo a ras de lona y de llaves y sumisión.
Contras
Garcia & Angelico in the middle of the ring!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@GarciaWrestling | @Angelico_AEW pic.twitter.com/OMruBRr5AX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2024
'They're getting lucky in Kentucky!' – @theDaddyMagic
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@GarciaWrestling | @Angelico_AEW pic.twitter.com/xVq0Z2DU8D
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2024
► PAC hizo una viñeta pregrabada para agradecerle al Campeón Continental AEW, Kazuchika Okada, el acepter su desafío a una lucha titular.
After #AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada accepted his challenge, PAC has a reason to thank him.
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@BASTARDPAC | @rainmakerXokada pic.twitter.com/jWVAwqjuSN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2024
AEW COLLISION 13 de abril 2024 | Resultados en vivo | Toni Storm vs. AZM
►4- ELIMINATOR MATCH: Toni Storm (c) vs. AZM
El Final
Valoración
5.6
Calidad en el Ring
Narrativa
Intensidad
Pros
- Una lucha interesante, AZM ha demostrado que tiene mucho potencial, mucho talento.
Contras
- Toni Storm todavía no está en el nivel que le conocíamos. ¿O no quiere estarlo ya?
AZM manages to outsmart Toni Storm.
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!#ToniStorm | @azumikan1411 | @wwr_stardom pic.twitter.com/ZnQGUbToNZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2024
Anna Jay & Mariah May start throwing hands!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!#ToniStorm | @azumikan1411 | @wwr_stardom pic.twitter.com/JdhE6nsdeP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2024
Both giving everything they have!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!#ToniStorm | @azumikan1411 | @wwr_stardom pic.twitter.com/fp5oK0SDfr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2024
► Toni Schiavone entrevistó a Thunder Rosa y esta dijo estar más determinada que nunca a recuperar el Campeonato Mundial de Peso Completo AEW.
Thunder Rosa is more than determined to recapture the #AEW Women's World Championship next Sunday at #AEWDynasty.
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@thunderrosa22 pic.twitter.com/GeTjOlpsyK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2024
► Deonna Purrazzo volvió a lanzar un reto y aseguró que va camino al título mundial femenil de AEW. «La próxima semana le partiré el brazo a Mariah May».
Deonna Purrazzo makes a challenge to get the attention of #AEW Women’s World Champion, “Timeless” Toni Storm!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@DeonnaPurrazzo | #TimelessToniStorm | @MariahMayX pic.twitter.com/338dMrpMPg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2024
AEW COLLISION 13 de abril 2024 | Resultados en vivo | Toni Storm vs. AZM
►5- Bryan Danielson y Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kyle Fletcher y Powerhouse Hobbs
El Final
Valoración
9.5
Calidad en el Ring
Narrativa
Intensidad
Pros
- Una gran lucha, un muy buen evento estelar.
- Fletcher y Hobbs hacen buen equipo, ojalá los promocione más AEW.
Contras
- Nada negativo para destacar.
Nowhere to go!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@bryandanielson | @ClaudioCSRO | @kylefletcherpro | @TrueWillieHobbs pic.twitter.com/G8ScQesMlL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2024
DURING THE BREAK:#ROH World TV Champion Kyle Fletcher takes charge for the moment.
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@bryandanielson | @ClaudioCSRO | @kylefletcherpro | @TrueWillieHobbs pic.twitter.com/W4qqb96nrd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2024
Bryan Danielson gets the tag and is now in this fight!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@bryandanielson | @ClaudioCSRO | @kylefletcherpro | @TrueWillieHobbs pic.twitter.com/XKmN5G0mPe
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2024
Limbs & bodies are flying everywhere!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@bryandanielson | @ClaudioCSRO | @kylefletcherpro | @TrueWillieHobbs pic.twitter.com/gJqJs4xORX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2024
From the top!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@bryandanielson | @ClaudioCSRO | @kylefletcherpro | @TrueWillieHobbs pic.twitter.com/8p7Ig4pcyV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2024
Claudio clears the ring!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@bryandanielson | @ClaudioCSRO | @kylefletcherpro | @TrueWillieHobbs pic.twitter.com/3OA49tyGPR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2024
WHAT A MATCH!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@bryandanielson | @ClaudioCSRO | @kylefletcherpro | @TrueWillieHobbs pic.twitter.com/EmP1vlq8OP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2024
► Tras el combate, Konosuke Takeshita apareció y atacó brutalmente a los miembros de la BCC. Takeshita luego atacó a Danielson con un tremendo brainbuster contra la rampa de entrada al ring y así cerró el show.
Konosuke Takeshita has hit the ring!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@bryandanielson | @ClaudioCSRO | @kylefletcherpro | @TrueWillieHobbs pic.twitter.com/pO3iiA8GWs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2024