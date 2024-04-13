AEW COLLISION 13 DE ABRIL 2024 .— Las luchadoras de Stardom han llegado a AEW. El miércoles vimos a Mina Shirakawa rescatar a Mariah May de un ataque traicionero de Anna Jay, y este sábado aparecerá la joven prodigio AZM, quien enfrentará a ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm en un Eliminator Match. De ganar la japonesa, Storm deberá de darle un oportunidad por el Campeonato Mundial Femenil AEW. La acción de AEW Collision se emite desde la Truist Arena, en Highland Heights, Kentucky.

En un duelo de relevos, el Blackpool Combat Club volteará su mira hacia la Don Callis Family, pues Bryan Danielson y Claudio Castagnoli enfrentarán a Powerhouse Hobbs y Kyle Fletcher.

Además, Lee Moriarty se medirá con el tremendo Katsuyori Shibata.

AEW Collision 13 de abril 2024

La cobertura en vivo inicia a las 7:00 pm, hora del centro

AEW COLLISION 13 de abril 2024 | Resultados en vivo | Toni Storm vs. AZM ►1- Brody King, Buddy Matthews y Malakai Black vs. Action Andretti, Dante Martin y Matt Sydal El joven Action Andretti no luchaba en AEW desde un Rampage en marzo, pero hace varias semanas que se unió con Top Flight en ROH y han tenido varias luchas, tres victorias y una derrota en ROH. Ahora llegan con su nuevo trío a AEW. Por su parte, House of Black ha tenido 7 luchas en este 2024 en AEW, tanto como trío como dúo, y han ganado cuatro de ellas. Sorpresivamente, Carlie Bravo y Shawn Dean los vencieron en una lucha de repechaje para clasificar al torneo por el vacante Campeonato Mundial de Parejas AEW. Es realmente raro la forma en como se programa a House of Black, parece ser que los tienen allí para rellenar espacio y que los problemas de hace años de Buddy Matthews y Malakai Black con Tony Khan nunca se pudieron superar. Pero, claro, en ese entonces, sonó con mucha fuerza que Matthews y Black estaban, por separado, haciendo todo lo posible para salir de AEW y retornar a AEW. Black está bajo contrato con AEW hasta 2027. Veremos si cumple con su contrato o si sale antes. Y si lo cumple, veremos si mejora su posición en el cartel ya sea a nivel equipo o individual y se convierten en estelaristas. La campana sonó cuando Buddy y Action comenzaron el combate. Buddy agarró el brazo de Action y lo retorció, pero Action logró revertir la llave. Buddy intentó contraatacar, pero Action agarró su muñeca y lo derribó con un candado al cuello. Después de liberarse, Action golpeó a Buddy con una gran patada voladora. Buddy se vengó lanzando a Action fuera del ring. Matt Sydal entró en el ring y se enfrentó a Malakai, quien había sido relevado. Mientras tanto, Dante y Action se enfrentaron a Black. Black derribó a Dante, lo que llevó a Action a empujar a Black y relevar a Brody King. King derribó a Action con un doble lazo al cuello y luego le dio golpes en el pecho. Action intentó un movimiento desde la cuerda, pero fue atrapado por Buddy Matthews, quien distrajo al réferi para que Black aprovechara la situación. King envió a Action fuera del ring antes de lanzarlo de nuevo al interior. Dentro del ring, Buddy golpeó a Action con una gran patada, intentando una cuenta, pero solo logró un conteo de dos. A pesar de los esfuerzos de Buddy por evitarlo, Action logró darle el relevo a Matt Sydal, quien derribó a Matthews. Malakai recibió el relevo, pero recibió una gran patada de Sydal. Black y Matthews se unieron contra Sydal durante comerciales. Cuando la acción se reanudó, Sydal luchó contra Matthews, quien salió del ring. Ambos luchadores lucharon por levantarse mientras el réferi comenzaba el conteo. Sydal gateaba, y Dante entró a la lucha. Dante golpeó a Black con una plancha cruzada e intentó un movimiento de alto riesgo desde la cuerda superior, pero fue distraído por King. Black se recuperó e intercambió golpes con Dante, quien lo cubrió para una cuenta de casi tres. Action entró en la refriega, pero su intento fue contrarrestado con una rodilla. Luego, eliminó a Matthews con un tope suicida a través de las cuerdas antes de golpear a Black con un moonsault fuera del ring. Brody King volvió al combate, y el caos se desató mientras la House of Black intentaba atacar a Action en grupo, solo para ser detenidos por Dante y Sydal. Después de algunas idas y vueltas, King golpeó a Sydal en el esquinero y lo cubrió en el centro del ring. El Final Bala de cañón de Brody King para Matt Sydal. Valoración 7.7 Calidad en el Ring Narrativa Intensidad Pros Una gran lucha, bastante divertida.

Buen encuentro, todos pudieron sobresalir y se combinaron muy bien. Contras Nada negativo para destacar.



AEW COLLISION 13 de abril 2024 | Resultados en vivo | Toni Storm vs. AZM ►2- Katsuyori Shibata vs. Lee Moriarty Lo interesante de esta lucha es que el pasado 10 de abril en Dynamite, Anthony Ogogo, Shane Taylor y Lee Moriarty vencieron a Chris Jericho, Hook y Katsuyori Shibata, y fue Moriarty quien le hizo el toque de espaldas al gran luchador japonés. La campana sonó, marcando el inicio de la lucha, y los dos luchadores se enfrentaron en una prueba de fuerza. Ogogo se unió al equipo de comentaristas para este combate. Shibata rápidamente derribó a Lee al suelo e intentó un conteo, pero Lee logró zafarse al llegar a dos segundos el toque de espaldas. Lee contraatacó con una patada a Shibata, seguida de un derribo y un candado a la cabeza. Shibata logró liberarse del candado de Lee y agarró el brazo de Lee, pero este lo contrarrestó y revirtió la llave. Shibata luego apuntó a la pierna de Lee, intentando una llave de piernas y logrando bloquear el tobillo de Lee. Lee alcanzó las cuerdas, obligando a Shibata a soltar la llave. Mientras Shibata intentaba agarrar la pierna de Lee nuevamente, este rodó fuera del ring, lo que llevó a Shibata a seguirlo. Mientras estaban afuera, Ogogo dejó la mesa de comentaristas y golpeó a Shibata mientras el réferi era distraído por Shane Taylor. Lee volvió al ring mientras Shibata permanecía en el suelo. El réferi comenzó la cuenta de diez, pero Shibata logró volver al ring justo a tiempo para evitar ser descalificado. Lee aprovechó cubriendo a Shibata, pero solo logró una cuenta de dos antes de que la acción se detuviera para cortes comerciales. Durante los mismos, Lee mantuvo el control con un candado al brazo de Shibata, pero Shibata logró zafarse de un intento de cuenta a los dos. Shibata contraatacó con un puñetazo, pero Lee respondió enviando a Shibata al suelo y luego fuera del ring. Shibata, cuidando el lado donde fue golpeado por Ogogo, regresó al ring después del descanso. Lee descargó una serie de machetazos en Shibata, pero parecían tener poco efecto en el enérgico Shibata. Shibata dominó, lanzando una ráfaga de golpes y machetazos sobre Lee, eventualmente haciéndolo colapsar en la lona. Shibata luego lanzó un poderoso tope suicida sobre Lee en la esquina, seguido de un supléx. A pesar del intento de cobertura de Shibata, Lee logró zafarse. Shibata continuó controlando la lucha, manteniendo a Lee atrapado hasta que llegó a las cuerdas para romper la llave. Sin embargo, Lee contraatacó con una patada en la rodilla, solo para ser recibido con una devastadora patada voladora de Shibata. Lee intentó un supléx, pero Shibata lo revirtió, le dio una bofetada y una fuerte patada antes de cubrirlo para la victoria. El Final Penalty Kick a lo Messi de Katsuyory Shibata. Valoración 6.4 Calidad en el Ring Narrativa Intensidad Pros Una muy buena lucha, de toma y dame, muy interesante.

Contras Realmente, no veo nada malo para destacar.



DURING THE BREAK:

Shibata takes his boot to the face of Moriarty! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@K_Shibata2022 | @theleemoriarty pic.twitter.com/1lAhwVfGqu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2024

AEW COLLISION 13 de abril 2024 | Resultados en vivo | Toni Storm vs. AZM ►3- Angélico vs. Daniel García Angélico llevaba luchando desde octubre en ROH, pero a mediados de marzo luchó contra Místico en Collision, y ahora, regresa a AEW y a Collision. La campana sonó y comenzó la lucha... Ambos hombres midieron fuerzas en un agarre, pero Angelico tuvo a García controlado, sin embargo, García rompió el agarre y derribó a Angelico. García hizo caer a Angelico y trató de hacerle la cuenta, pero él se liberó a los dos segundos. Mientras Angelico se levantaba, García lo derribó con una barrida de piernas. García envió a Angelico a las cuerdas... Angelico respondió y golpeó a García, luego lo derribó y le dio una patada en el costado de la pierna. Angelico tuvo a García en la esquina y le puso un pie en la cara. Angelico levantó a García y lo dejó caer. García se levantó y luego agarró las piernas de Angelico y aplicó una llave de piernas de figura cuatro... Angelico la revirtió. Angelico y García rodaron hacia las cuerdas para romper la llave... Hubo un intercambio de patadas antes de que ambos hombres se levantaran... Angelico golpeó a García en la parte posterior de la rodilla y luego recibió un gran puñetazo de García... García respondió y derribó a Angelico... García hizo un supléx a Angélico. García golpeó a Angélico con un gran golpe de antebrazo... Luego, García golpeó a Angélico repetidamente... García abofeteó a Angélico y lo derribó con un supléx... García bloqueó la pierna de Angelico y tiró de ella, ¡haciendo que Angelico se rindiera rápidamente! El Final Palanca a la pierna de Daniel García. Valoración 6.5 Calidad en el Ring Narrativa Intensidad Pros Una buena lucha, con combinación interesante de estilo aéreo y de estilo a ras de lona y de llaves y sumisión.

Contras



► PAC hizo una viñeta pregrabada para agradecerle al Campeón Continental AEW, Kazuchika Okada, el acepter su desafío a una lucha titular.

After #AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada accepted his challenge, PAC has a reason to thank him. Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@BASTARDPAC | @rainmakerXokada pic.twitter.com/jWVAwqjuSN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2024

AEW COLLISION 13 de abril 2024 | Resultados en vivo | Toni Storm vs. AZM ►4- ELIMINATOR MATCH: Toni Storm (c) vs. AZM AEW sorprendió en ROH Supercard of Honor 2024 y por eso tiene esta oportunidad. Además, claro, de la buena lucha que dio ante la Campeona Femenil NJPW Strong, Stephanie Vaquer, en el PPV NJPW Windy City Riot 2024, en donde cayó derrotada. Si ganaba el combate, iba a convertirse en la próxima retadora de Timless Toni Storm por el Campeonato Mundial Femenil AEW, pero esto no ocurrió. La campana sonó y comenzó la lucha. Ambas mujeres midieron fuerzas. Storm golpeó a AZM, quien cayó al suelo, pero Storm se rió de ello. Hicieron de nuevo toma de réferi, y esta vez AZM golpeó a Storm, quien también se rió. AZM fingió un puñetazo y pisoteó el pie de Storm antes de derribarla con un barrido de piernas. Cuando Storm intentó levantarse, AZM le dio una patada. AZM puso su bota en la cara de Storm, la pisoteó en la cabeza y luego le dio un doble pisotón en el estómago. AZM terminó en las cuerdas, y Storm aprovechó la oportunidad, enviando a AZM al suelo. Mientras tanto, Anna Jay y Mariah May estaban peleando afuera del ring, y eventualmente se fueron peleando hasta backstage. Luego, AZM envió a Storm contra las escaleras de acero, haciéndola caer de hombro primero, y luego le dio una patada en la cara. Durante comerciales, Storm regresó al ring, donde AZM la golpeó en el pecho. Sin embargo, Storm usó las cuerdas para derribar a AZM y luego la arrojó al otro lado del ring. Storm levantó a AZM del pelo y la lanzó de nuevo. Aunque AZM salió del conteo de dos después de que Storm la cubriera, Storm mantuvo la presión con un candado de cabeza hasta que AZM alcanzó la cuerda inferior para romper la llave. Storm pisoteó a AZM y luego la levantó. Tras comerciales, Storm abofeteó a AZM, quien intentó recuperarse pero no pudo lograrlo del todo. Ambas mujeres intercambiaron golpes hasta que AZM conectó una patada giratoria en la cabeza de Storm. AZM siguió con otra patada giratoria y luego cargó contra Storm, solo para ser agarrada y lanzada al aire. AZM trepó a la cuerda superior y le dio una patada en el costado de la cabeza de Storm, pero Storm salió del conteo de dos cuando AZM la cubrió. Storm se recuperó y lanzó duramente a AZM antes de cubrirla, pero AZM volvió a salir del conteo de dos. Luego, AZM sorprendió con una rodada a espaldas a Storm, quien una vez más salió del conteo de dos segundos. Storm respondió con un supléx alemán seguido de un ataque o proyección de cadera y finalmente un su remate final para el conteo de tres. El Final Storm Zero de Toni Storm. Valoración 5.6 Calidad en el Ring Narrativa Intensidad Pros Una lucha interesante, AZM ha demostrado que tiene mucho potencial, mucho talento.

Contras Toni Storm todavía no está en el nivel que le conocíamos. ¿O no quiere estarlo ya?



► Toni Schiavone entrevistó a Thunder Rosa y esta dijo estar más determinada que nunca a recuperar el Campeonato Mundial de Peso Completo AEW.

Thunder Rosa is more than determined to recapture the #AEW Women's World Championship next Sunday at #AEWDynasty. Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@thunderrosa22 pic.twitter.com/GeTjOlpsyK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2024

► Deonna Purrazzo volvió a lanzar un reto y aseguró que va camino al título mundial femenil de AEW. «La próxima semana le partiré el brazo a Mariah May».

AEW COLLISION 13 de abril 2024 | Resultados en vivo | Toni Storm vs. AZM ►5- Bryan Danielson y Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kyle Fletcher y Powerhouse Hobbs Fletcher no estaba en Collision desde octubre de 2023. Hobbs desde febrero. Es realmente interesante cómo muchos de los luchadores que aparecen en Collision no tienen una continuidad, sino que hacen una lucha en Dynamite, otra en Rampage, otra en ROH, otra en Collision y se demoran meses para volver a una de estas marcas o empresas. Así es difícil llevar una buena rivalidad, aunque logran calentarla con el poco tiempo que tienen y logran hacer limonada con los pequeños limones que les da Tony Khan a muchos de sus luchadores. Tuvimos una riña desde el principio cuando sonó la campana. La acción se desbordó al suelo mientras Bryan derribaba a Kyle con una enorme rodilla voladora. Claudio y Hobbs luchaban en el área del escenario, de la rampa... Claudio derribó a Hobbs y él y Bryan atacaron juntos a Fletcher en el suelo. Danielson y Claudio se unieron para atacar a Hobbs en el suelo... Danielson lanzó a Fletcher sobre la barricada... Hobbs y Claudio estaban en el ring, intercambiando golpes. Claudio levantó a Hobbs y lo estrelló contra el suelo. Claudio pisoteó el estómago de Hobbs. Claudio intentó levantar a Hobbs, quien lo bloqueó... Claudio logró subir a Hobbs a la cuerda superior y Danielson tomó el relevo para golpear a Hobbs con una gran rodilla... Danielson agarró la pierna de Hobbs. Claudio recibió el relevo. Hobbs rodó hacia la esquina y también dio paso a Fletcher, quien atacó a Claudio... Claudio respondió con un gran codazo y luego golpeó a Fletcher con grandes golpes. Fletcher envió a Claudio al suelo... Hobbs salió del borde para distraer al réferi mientras Fletcher derribaba a Claudio... Durante comerciales, Fletcher rodó hacia el suelo y lanzó a Claudio de vuelta al ring. Fletcher tenía a Claudio en la esquina y lo golpeó con tacleadas de hombro. Hobbs recibió el relevo y golpeó a Claudio y luego lo sujetó con un candado a la cabeza. Claudio intentó luchar para hacer un relevo, pero Hobbs envió a Danielson al suelo. Tras el corte, Claudio y Fletcher estaban luchando y Fletcher sobre la espalda de Claudio mientras el suizo intentaba llegar a la esquina. Fletcher aplicó un candado a la cabeza sobre Claudio. El réferi verificó a Claudio. Claudio logró levantar a Fletcher y lo dejó caer duro contra la lona. Danielson entró y derribó a Fletcher y envió a Hobbs al suelo. Danielson golpeó a Fletcher quien cayó. Danielson luego golpeó a Fletcher en el pecho en múltiples ocasiones. Más adelante, los cuatro hombres estuvieron de vuelta arriba del ring, con Fletcher y Danielson intercambiando duros machetazos, y con Hobbs y Claudio intercambiando golpes... Claudio levantó a Hobbs y lo atacó con un gran Death Valley Driver! ¡Claudio cubrió a Hobbs quien se salió a los dos segundos! Claudio luego derribó a Hobbs con un enorme lariat... Claudio cubrió a Hobbs quien se salió de la cuenta... Fletcher tropezó con Claudio mientras Hobbs levantaba a Claudio y lo dejaba caer con el slam más fuerte del mundo. Hobbs cubrió a Claudio, pero Bryan rompió el toque de espaldas. Hobbs agarró una silla, pero el réferi se la quitó mientras Bryan le daba una patada a Hobbs, pero Fletcher se lanzó afuera, llevándose a Danielson. Fletcher y Hobbs despejaron la mesa de comentarios. Claudio estaba en la cima de la mesa y derribó a Fletcher y luego lo envió al ring y lo dejó caer de cara contra la lona. Claudio le hizo el toque de espaldas a Fletcher para la victoria. El Final Neutralizer de Claudio Castagnoli. Valoración 9.5 Calidad en el Ring Narrativa Intensidad Pros Una gran lucha, un muy buen evento estelar.

Fletcher y Hobbs hacen buen equipo, ojalá los promocione más AEW. Contras Nada negativo para destacar.



► Tras el combate, Konosuke Takeshita apareció y atacó brutalmente a los miembros de la BCC. Takeshita luego atacó a Danielson con un tremendo brainbuster contra la rampa de entrada al ring y así cerró el show.