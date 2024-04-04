10 eventos independientes a seguir en el WrestleMania Weekend

Realmente, y se trata de una magnífica tendencia para la salud de la industria luchística, el fin de semana de WrestleMania luce cada vez menos como una ocasión singular en el calendario de numerosas promotoras. Y no porque les resulte poco rentable, sino porque «The Showcase of the Inmortals» ya no es el único evento que propicia tal festival «indie».
WWE ha incrementado su número de grandes shows; a la vista hay un «Backlash Weekend» en Lyon el próximo mes de mayo, así como un «Bash In Berlin Weekend» en agosto. Y ahora, AEW tiene en All In London su particular WrestleMania, generando su propio fin de semana alternativo sobre la capital británica. Se entiende que hablemos de una era dorada para el arte del pancracio.
Con todo, los números en torno a WrestleMania XL no tienen comparación, y este año batirán todos los récords: 25 empresas y 43 eventos en cuatro días. Por ello, a fin de no aturdir a los lectores, daré cuenta, bajo mi criterio personal, de las 10 citas «satélite» más destacables.
► La Philadelphia alternativa
[Jueves 4 de abril]
Stardom American Dream 2024 In The Keystone State
(3 pm ET, 2300 Arena, TrillerTV)
Ojo: Maika (c) vs. Megan Bayne por el Campeonato World of Stardom; Mei Seira (c) vs. Saki Kashima y Ram Kaicho por el Campeonato High Speed; STARS (Mayu Iwatani y Momo Kohgo) y Tam Nakano vs. Mina Shirakawa, Mariah May y Xia Brookside
🌏日本時間4月5日(金)AM4時～
🇺🇸スターダム米国フィラデルフィア大会‼✨
📺PPVで生配信！(英語実況)
▶️https://t.co/jYdnckXJNy
📺スターダムワールドでも後日配信❣
📝公式サイトの試合結果レポートは4/5 18時以降にアップ予定✨
🔻大会情報https://t.co/w06QgEFjr2#STARDOM pic.twitter.com/Lt9BmufkYl
GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X
(4 pm ET, Penns Landing Caterers, TrillerTV)
Ojo: Shayna Baszler vs. Masha Slamovich; Josh Barnett vs. Johnny Bloodsport; Nic Nemeth vs. Mike Bailey
Shayna Baszler v Masha Slamovich
Nic Nemeth v Mike Bailey
Josh Barnett v Johnny Bloodsport
Fuminori Abe v Takuya Nomura
Minoru Suzuki v Royce Isaacs
Shayna Baszler v Masha Slamovich
Nic Nemeth v Mike Bailey
Josh Barnett v Johnny Bloodsport
Fuminori Abe v Takuya Nomura
Minoru Suzuki v Royce Isaacs
*This event is SOLD OUT!*
Watch #JBBSX LIVE on @FiteTV+
Thurs 4/4 – 4PM pic.twitter.com/7Q2mAeN7jw
WrestleCon Mark Hitchcock Memorial SuperShow 2024
(7 pm ET, 2300 Arena, Highspots.tv)
Ojo: Rob Van Dam vs. Mike Bailey; Michael Oku (c) vs. Titán por el Campeonato Británico Indiscutible de Peso Completo RevPro; Nic Nemeth vs. Joey Janela
THIS CARD IS STACKED!
Streaming live on #HighspotsTV!
Signup now and stream all past @wrestlecon supershows!https://t.co/RsJSL175uZ pic.twitter.com/tqk5u5ttEZ
DDT Goes Philadelphia
(8 pm ET, Penns Landing Caterers, TrillerTV)
Ojo: MAO (c) vs. Billie Starkz por el Campeonato Universal DDT; Konosuke Takeshita vs. Shunma Katsumata; Yuki Ueno vs. Mike Bailey
📺全席完売の『DDT goes PHILADELPHIA！』フィラデルフィア大会は、「Triller TV」のサブスクサービス「TrillerTV+」にて日本時間4月5日(金)午前9:00～生配信！
DDTがフィラデルフィアに初上陸！
DDTがフィラデルフィアに初上陸！
🔽視聴はこちら（英語サイト）https://t.co/bzmeZj5BOz#DDTPhiladelphia #ddtpro pic.twitter.com/1DQ4n0LX9V
GCW/JCW Vs. The World 2024
(11: 59 PM ET, Penns Landing Caterers, TrillerTV)
Ojo: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Syuri por el Campeonato JCW; Los Desperados (Gringo Loco, Arez y Látigo) vs. Team Dragon Gate (Dragon Kid, Yamato y Shun Skywalker); Los Macizos vs. Boisterous Behaviour (Leon Slater y Man Like DeReiss) vs. Amboss (Robert Dreissker e Icarus) vs. MAO y Yoshihiko
*THURSDAY 1159PM*— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) April 3, 2024
The stars of GCW & JCW take on the THE WORLD at The Collective!
Masha v Syuri
Jordan v Blanc
Desperados v DG
Griffin v Moth
Astronauts/Rina v Gahbage/Manders
Macizos v Amboss v YoshiMao v Dereiss/Leon
+more
Tix:https://t.co/LFJWHBw83Z
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+ pic.twitter.com/SPDVUZcpQB
[Viernes 5 de abril]
TJPW Live In Philly
(11 am ET, Penns Landing Caterers, TrillerTV/ Wrestle Universe)
Ojo: Shoko Nakajima vs. Rhio; Miyu Yamashita y Maki Itoh vs. Miu Watanabe y Rika Tatsumi; Hyper Misao vs. Billie Starkz
今週はアメリカで「TJPW LIVE in Philly」「GCW vs TJPW」の2大会です。
両大会とも動画配信サイト「TrillerTV」のサブスクリプションサービス「TrillerTV+」に加入すると日本でも生配信を視聴できます。
両大会とも動画配信サイト「TrillerTV」のサブスクリプションサービス「TrillerTV+」に加入すると日本でも生配信を視聴できます。※英語実況のみhttps://t.co/qLvO3eWHbv#wrestleUNIVERSE は後日VOD配信予定です。#tjpw pic.twitter.com/vhTa9LQAD4
PROGRESS Chapter 166: Freedom Walks Again
(3 pm ET, Penns Landing Caterers, TrillerTV)
Ojo: Kid Lykos (c) vs. Man Like DeReiss por el Campeonato Mundial PROGRESS; Spike Trivet vs. Luke Jacobs; Cheeky Little Burgers (Charles Crowley y Alexxis Falcon) (c) vs. Sunshine Machine vs. SAnitY (Axel Tischer y Big Damo) por el Campeonato de Parejas PROGRESS
🎤 Man Like Dereiss announced on social media his claim as the leading contender for the PROGRESS Men's World Championship, challenging Kid Lykos to a title match.
🐺 Kid Lykos accepted, confirming he is ready to take on Dereiss whenever & wherever.
🐺 Kid Lykos accepted, confirming he is ready to take on Dereiss whenever & wherever.
🇺🇸 The match has been made… pic.twitter.com/Fujw7dcwmp
GCW Joey Janela’s Spring Break 8
(7 pm ET, Penns Landing Caterers, TrillerTV)
Ojo: Blake Christian (c) vs. Joey Janela por el Campeonato Mundial GCW; Minoru Suzuki y Masato Tanaka vs. Rina Yamashita y Masha Slamovich; Amazing Red vs. Gringo Loco
*THIS FRIDAY 8PM*— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) April 3, 2024
JOEY JANELA looks to make history and end the nearly year long reign of GCW World Champion BLAKE CHRISTIAN when they meet with the title on the line at #JJSB8 in Philly!
This event is *SOLD OUT*
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+ pic.twitter.com/vCXt1i1MHt
[Sábado 6 de abril]
GCW Vs. TJPW
(2:30 pm ET, Penns Landing Caterers, Wrestle Universe)
Ojo: Rina Yamashita, Maki Itoh y Masha Slamovich vs. Miyu Yamashita, Shoko Nakajima y Yuki Aino; Billie Starkz y Janai Kai vs. Hakuchumu (Miu Watanabe y Rika Tatsumi); Steph De Lander vs. Hyper Misao
今週はアメリカで「TJPW LIVE in Philly」「GCW vs TJPW」の2大会です。
両大会とも動画配信サイト「TrillerTV」のサブスクリプションサービス「TrillerTV+」に加入すると日本でも生配信を視聴できます。
両大会とも動画配信サイト「TrillerTV」のサブスクリプションサービス「TrillerTV+」に加入すると日本でも生配信を視聴できます。※英語実況のみhttps://t.co/qLvO3eWHbv#wrestleUNIVERSE は後日VOD配信予定です。#tjpw pic.twitter.com/vhTa9LQAD4
[Domingo 7 de abril]
CZW Live! At The Murphy Rec Center: Philly Special
(1 pm ET, Murphy Recreation Center, IWTV)
Ojo: Rich Swann (c) vs. Paul London por el Campeonato Mundial de Peso Completo CZW; Ace Austin vs. Griffin McCoy; Lince Dorado vs. Desean Pratt
🚨 BREAKING 🚨— CZW: Combat Zone Wrestling (@combatzone) March 31, 2024
*Murphy Rec Main Event*
CZW World Heavyweight Championship
PAUL LONDON
vs
RICH SWANN
🎟️: https://t.co/9h8U4qKzUK
CZW presents “CZW Live! At the Murphy Rec Center”
Sunday, April 7
Murphy Rec Center
🛎️: 1pm 🚪: noon pic.twitter.com/I328O2iL8x