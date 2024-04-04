10 eventos independientes a seguir en el WrestleMania Weekend

Realmente, y se trata de una magnífica tendencia para la salud de la industria luchística, el fin de semana de WrestleMania luce cada vez menos como una ocasión singular en el calendario de numerosas promotoras. Y no porque les resulte poco rentable, sino porque «The Showcase of the Inmortals» ya no es el único evento que propicia tal festival «indie».

WWE ha incrementado su número de grandes shows; a la vista hay un «Backlash Weekend» en Lyon el próximo mes de mayo, así como un «Bash In Berlin Weekend» en agosto. Y ahora, AEW tiene en All In London su particular WrestleMania, generando su propio fin de semana alternativo sobre la capital británica. Se entiende que hablemos de una era dorada para el arte del pancracio.

Con todo, los números en torno a WrestleMania XL no tienen comparación, y este año batirán todos los récords: 25 empresas y 43 eventos en cuatro días. Por ello, a fin de no aturdir a los lectores, daré cuenta, bajo mi criterio personal, de las 10 citas «satélite» más destacables.

► La Philadelphia alternativa

[Jueves 4 de abril]

Stardom American Dream 2024 In The Keystone State

(3 pm ET, 2300 Arena, TrillerTV)

Ojo: Maika (c) vs. Megan Bayne por el Campeonato World of Stardom; Mei Seira (c) vs. Saki Kashima y Ram Kaicho por el Campeonato High Speed; STARS (Mayu Iwatani y Momo Kohgo) y Tam Nakano vs. Mina Shirakawa, Mariah May y Xia Brookside

GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X

(4 pm ET, Penns Landing Caterers, TrillerTV)

Ojo: Shayna Baszler vs. Masha Slamovich; Josh Barnett vs. Johnny Bloodsport; Nic Nemeth vs. Mike Bailey

WrestleCon Mark Hitchcock Memorial SuperShow 2024

(7 pm ET, 2300 Arena, Highspots.tv)

Ojo: Rob Van Dam vs. Mike Bailey; Michael Oku (c) vs. Titán por el Campeonato Británico Indiscutible de Peso Completo RevPro; Nic Nemeth vs. Joey Janela

DDT Goes Philadelphia

(8 pm ET, Penns Landing Caterers, TrillerTV)

Ojo: MAO (c) vs. Billie Starkz por el Campeonato Universal DDT; Konosuke Takeshita vs. Shunma Katsumata; Yuki Ueno vs. Mike Bailey

GCW/JCW Vs. The World 2024

(11: 59 PM ET, Penns Landing Caterers, TrillerTV)

Ojo: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Syuri por el Campeonato JCW; Los Desperados (Gringo Loco, Arez y Látigo) vs. Team Dragon Gate (Dragon Kid, Yamato y Shun Skywalker); Los Macizos vs. Boisterous Behaviour (Leon Slater y Man Like DeReiss) vs. Amboss (Robert Dreissker e Icarus) vs. MAO y Yoshihiko

[Viernes 5 de abril]

TJPW Live In Philly

(11 am ET, Penns Landing Caterers, TrillerTV/ Wrestle Universe)

Ojo: Shoko Nakajima vs. Rhio; Miyu Yamashita y Maki Itoh vs. Miu Watanabe y Rika Tatsumi; Hyper Misao vs. Billie Starkz

PROGRESS Chapter 166: Freedom Walks Again

(3 pm ET, Penns Landing Caterers, TrillerTV)

Ojo: Kid Lykos (c) vs. Man Like DeReiss por el Campeonato Mundial PROGRESS; Spike Trivet vs. Luke Jacobs; Cheeky Little Burgers (Charles Crowley y Alexxis Falcon) (c) vs. Sunshine Machine vs. SAnitY (Axel Tischer y Big Damo) por el Campeonato de Parejas PROGRESS

GCW Joey Janela’s Spring Break 8

(7 pm ET, Penns Landing Caterers, TrillerTV)

Ojo: Blake Christian (c) vs. Joey Janela por el Campeonato Mundial GCW; Minoru Suzuki y Masato Tanaka vs. Rina Yamashita y Masha Slamovich; Amazing Red vs. Gringo Loco

[Sábado 6 de abril]

GCW Vs. TJPW

(2:30 pm ET, Penns Landing Caterers, Wrestle Universe)

Ojo: Rina Yamashita, Maki Itoh y Masha Slamovich vs. Miyu Yamashita, Shoko Nakajima y Yuki Aino; Billie Starkz y Janai Kai vs. Hakuchumu (Miu Watanabe y Rika Tatsumi); Steph De Lander vs. Hyper Misao

[Domingo 7 de abril]

CZW Live! At The Murphy Rec Center: Philly Special

(1 pm ET, Murphy Recreation Center, IWTV)

Ojo: Rich Swann (c) vs. Paul London por el Campeonato Mundial de Peso Completo CZW; Ace Austin vs. Griffin McCoy; Lince Dorado vs. Desean Pratt

