WWE estuvo el 17 de abril de 2024 celebrando un House Show en la Resorts World Arena en Birmingham, Reino Unido, del que tenemos todos los detalles.
► WWE Live en Birmingham, Reino Unido (17/4)
- CAMPEONATO INTERCONTINENTAL: Sami Zayn (c) derrota a Chad Gable, Finn Balor y Gunther
- Natalya y Tegan Nox derrotan a Shayna Baszler y Zoey Stark
- Jey Uso derrota a Drew McIntyre
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PESO PESADO: Damian Priest (c) derrota a Kofi Kingston (con Xavier Woods)
- Ricochet vence a JD McDonagh
- Becky Lynch vence a Piper Niven
- CAMPEONATO INDISCUTIBLE WWE: Cody Rhodes (c) vence a Shinsuke Nakamura
The crowd at the WWE live Event were literally chanting "CM Punk" #WWEBirmingham
pic.twitter.com/Jclgu1Sq58
— Your WWE guy (@Monxter_Ville) April 18, 2024
#WweBirmingham #DamianPriest
📸: m0sh_40 | Instagram pic.twitter.com/jTwVKW4fls
— Damian Priest Fansite (@DamianFansite_) April 18, 2024
Tonight’s Waohhh is on Another Level At Fully Sold Out Show #WWEBirmingham
— CODY CLAN (@CodyClan_) April 18, 2024
Drew McIntyre mocking CM Punk at #WWEBirmingham 🤣 pic.twitter.com/MbfbKGj1L3
— Your WWE guy (@Monxter_Ville) April 18, 2024
This match was pure CINEMA!
Sami Zayn v Gunther v Chad Gable v Finn Bálor at #WWEBirmingham pic.twitter.com/4r0qISh9M5
— Blazik🐝 (@LordBlazik) April 17, 2024
Those New!! Blue Tights With the Championship LOOKS DAMN !! on Him #WWEBirmingham pic.twitter.com/iFpzVEHpMj
— CODY CLAN (@CodyClan_) April 18, 2024
#WweBirmingham #DamianPriest
📹: @SophMeadows pic.twitter.com/uNg00SsrMH
— Damian Priest Fansite (@DamianFansite_) April 18, 2024
Stop wasting your breath on a disappointment.#WWEBirmingham pic.twitter.com/AwFNAWvf9C
— I dream broken dreams. ꥟ NOT @DMcIntyreWWE. (@WarPersonified) April 17, 2024
Stayed behind and took photos with everyone. Absolute legend Cody Rhodes#WWEBirmingham pic.twitter.com/iMoy8IUmLl
— 🍉🇵🇸 عادل (@adil_s11) April 17, 2024
“The last time i was here i said i wanted to bring this championship to the UK……. WELP
WE DID IT GUYS”
– Cody Rhodes #WWEBirmingham pic.twitter.com/u7xMjr90lu
— FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) April 17, 2024
Jey’s entrance in #WWEBirmingham pic.twitter.com/6cuCkDn8oM
— TheUso-Twinz.com | Fansite For The Usos (@theusotwinscom) April 17, 2024
#WWEBirmingham I AINT KNOW THEY WAS GONNA DO THIS SHIT LMAO pic.twitter.com/fqBTmQhwIe
— Eryn Browning (@Eryn__Browning) April 17, 2024
GUNTHER #WWEBirmingham pic.twitter.com/g1kkVX65Va
— Amanda Lee (@Amanda_1979Xx) April 17, 2024
El 18 de abril, WWE estará realizando otro evento no televisado en la Motorpoint Arena en Cardiff, Gales. Ello antes del nuevo programa de SmackDown, que devolverá a las Superestrellas a Estados Unidos pues se realizará en Pittsburgh, Pensilvania. El mismo día, la compañía estará en Londres, Inglaterra, con un nuevo House Show. De la misma manera, el sábado actuarán en Belfast, Irlanda, mientras otros luchadores y luchadoras lo harán en Erie, Pensilvania. Y el domingo cerrarán la semana en Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Y hablando de giras fuera de tierras estadounidenses, el 1 de abril habrá un WWE Live en Bolonia, Italia, el 2 en Viena, Austria, el 3 será SmackDown en Décines-Charpieu, Francia, el 4 Backlash France en la misma ciudad, y el 5 WWE Live en Aix-en-Provence. Y en mayo también la compañía llevará el programa de la marca azul del 25 y al día siguiente King & Queen Of The Ring 2024 a Yeda, Arabia Saudí.
Más tarde, las siguientes visitas fuera de EUA serán a Glasgow, Escocia, con el SmackDown del 14 de junio y Clash At The Castle: Scotland al día siguiente. Y unas semanas después, ya en julioel SmackDown del 5, el Raw del 8, y Money in the Bank y NXT Heatwave entre meadias, serán en Ontario, Canadá.