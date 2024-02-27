Resultados WrestleZone 24 de febrero 2024 | Blootoon Wrestling

La empresa de lucha libre independiente WrestleZone, presento su evento Blootoon Wrestling, el cual tuvo lugar el 24 de febrero 2024, desde Palace Hotel en Peterhead, Escosia, Reino Unido
WrestleZone, es una empresa de lucha libre independiente con sede en Denver, Colorado Estados Unidos. La misma presenta eventos alrededor de todo el territorio norteamericano
► Resultados WrestleZone
- Pre-Show Three Way Match: Chris Archer venció a Evan Young y Oliver Green
- Zach Dynamite venció a Umar Mohammed
- The Oufit (Murphy & Ted O’Keefe) vencieron a Warriors Against Low Life Entities (Bryan Tucker & Rhys Dawkins)
- WrestleZone Tri-Counties Title Match: Caleb Valhalla retuvo ante Connor Molloy
- Mikkey Vago (w/Tommy Raiden) vencio a Captain Alan Sterling
- Damien & William Sterling vencieron por descalificacion a The Foundation Of The Future (Brad Evans & Ryan Riley)
- WrestleZone Undisputed Title Match: Lost Boy Aspen retuvo ante Ronan King