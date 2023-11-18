La empresa de lucha libre independiente West Coast Pro Wrestling, presento su evento Whiplash, el cual tuvo lugar el 17 de noviembre desde United Irish Cultural Center en San Francisco, California. El evento fue transmitido en vivo por IWTV.
West Coast Wrestling es una popular organización de lucha libre profesional con sede en California, Estados Unidos. Tienen varios eventos y competencias que tienen lugar durante todo el año, con luchadores de todo el mundo.
► Resultados West Coast Pro Wrestling
- Jiah Jewell venció a Kevin Blackwood
- Number One Contenders Match for the West Coast Pro Women’s World Championship: Sandra Moone venció a Rachael Ellering
- Beef Tank (BEEF & Calvin Tankman) vencieron a Prisoners of Society (Steve Maclin & Westin Blake)
- Los Suavecitos vencieron a The South Pacific Savages
- Number One Contenders Match for the West Coast Pro Championship: Alpha Zo venció a Bryan Keith
- Hammerstone venció a Derek Dillinger
- Johnnie Robbie venció a Masha Slamovich
- West Coast Pro Championship Match: Starboy Charlie retuvo ante Chris Bey
- Chris Hero venció a Timothy Thatcher