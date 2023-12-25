La empresa de lucha libre independiente, TWE Chattanooga, presento su evento TWE Crash Course: One Year Anniversary Special, el cual tuvo lugar el 24 de diciembre desde TWE Arena in Red Bank, Tennessee. El evento fue transmitido en vivo por independentwrestling.tv.

TWE Chattanooga es una empresa de lucha libre independiente con sede en Chattanooga, Tennessee, Estados Unidos, la misma presente eventos en todo el territorio norteamericano con talento regional con grandes shows y combates.

► Resultados TWE Chattanooga

Last Chance Four Way Match: Damon Stryker venció a Lizzy Blair, Payton Blair y Skunkrocker Gig City Title Tournament First Round Match: Jayke Murphy venció a Sigrid Daughter Of Tyr Gig City Title Tournament First Round Match: Josh Locke venció a Will Steel Gig City Title Tournament First Round Match: Big Dave venció a Rodney Rockchild Gig City Title Tournament First Round Match: Jamesen Shook venció a Damon Stryker Kasey Owens venció a Michael Solar Gig City Title Tournament Semi Final Match: Big Dave venció a Jayke Murphy Jaden Newman venció a Erron Wade Gig City Title Tournament Semi Final Match: Josh Locke venció a Jamesen Shook