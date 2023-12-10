La empresa de lucha libre independiente, Ruthless Pro Wrestling, presento su evento VPW White Out, el cual tuvo lugar el 9 de diciembre, desde LiNES Skate Park en Dearborn Heights, Michigan.
Ruthless Pro Wrestling es una promoción de lucha libre independiente con sede en Toledo, Ohio, Estados Unidos. RPW es conocido por organizar eventos de lucha libre en vivo con una combinación de talentos locales y luchadores del circuito independiente.
► Resultados Ruthless Pro Wrestling
- RPW Kamikaze Title No Ring Death Match: Remington Rhor retuvo ante Randi West
- No Ring Death Match: Judge Joe Dred (w/Steven Jury) venció a Nathan Mowery
- No Ring Three Way Death Match: Malcolm Monroe III venció a Chuck Stein y Schwartzy (w/High Pitch Will)
- No Ring Death Match: Hardway Heeter vs. Otis Cogar – No Contest
- RPW Title No Ring Death Match: Hoodfoot (c) vs. Zach Thomas- No Contest
- RPW Deathmatch Title Match: Tommy Vendetta retuvo ante Casanova Valentine