La empresa de lucha libre independiente, RISE Underground Pro Wrestling, presento su evento Games Of Death 3, el cual tuvo lugar el 16 de febrero 2024 desde The Welly en Hull, East Yorkshire, Inglaterra, Reino Unido.
RISE Underground Pro Wrestling, es una compañía de lucha libre independiente con sede en Leeds, West Yorkshire, Inglaterra, Reino Unido. Presentan eventos alrededor de todo su territorio con talentos regionales que dan todo sobre el ring.
► Resultados RISE Underground Pro Wrestling
- Death Match: Clint Margera venció a Danny Demanto
- Games Of Death 3 Semi Final Death Match: Atticus Cogar venció a Danny Darko
- IWTV Independent Wrestling World Title Games Of Death 3 Semi Final Death Match: Krule retuvo ante Jack Harrop
- Games Of Death 3 Semi Final Death Match: Big F’n Joe venció a Michael Caden
- Games Of Death 3 Semi Final Death Match: Iceman venció a Abdullah Kobayashi
- Death Match: Emersyn Jayne venció a Tommy Vendetta
- RISE European Deathmatch Title Death Match: Lou Nixon retuvo ante BA Rose
- Games Of Death 3 Final Three Way Death Match: Big F’n Joe venció a Atticus Cogar y Krule