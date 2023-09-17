Resultados Queensland Wrestling Alliance 16 de septiembre 2023 | Spring Breakdown

Un folleto de Spring Breakdown con dos luchadores en Resultados Queensland Wrestling Alliance el 16 de septiembre de 2023.

La compañía de lucha libre independiente Queensland Wrestling Alliance presentó su evento Spring Breakdown, desde Wildcatz Indoor Sports Arena en Townsville, Queensland, Australia.

Queensland Wrestling Alliance es una promoción de lucha libre independiente que ha ganado popularidad en la comunidad luchistica. El evento QWA Spring Breakdown, presentó una emocionante cartel de luchas, con algunos de los mejores luchadores de AIW compitiendo en el ring.

Resultados Queensland Wrestling Alliance

Logotipo de Queensland Wrestling Alliance para el evento Spring Breakdown el 16 de septiembre de 2023.

QWA Legacy Trial Tournament First Round Match: JC Sabotage venció a Sheriff K
QWA Legacy Trial Tournament First Round Match: Ace Addams venció a Angus Sharp
TMDK (Kosei Fujita & Robbie Eagles) vencieron a Top Tier (Mitch Ryder & Tim Hayden) (w/Todd Eastman)
QWA Legacy Trial Tournament First Round Match: Marshall Samson venció a Edmund Blayr
QWA Legacy Trial Tournament First Round Match: Tyson De Haunt venció a Captain Jozef Blackheart
QWA United Heavyweight Title Triple Threat Match: Sam Cannon venció a Bojack y Trent O’Day

