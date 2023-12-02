La empresa de lucha libre independiente, New World Wrestling Extreme, presentó su evento NWWE Reloaded, el cual tuvo lugar el 28 de noviembre desde Natick Elks en Natick, Massachusetts.
New World Wrestling Extreme, es una compañía de lucha libre independiente con sede en Greenville, Rhode Island, Estados Unidos. Presentan eventos alrededor de todo el territorio norteamericano, en los cuales los talentos dan todo lo mejor de si para disfrute de los aficionados.
► Resultados New World Wrestling Extreme
- The Juckets (Bub Jucket & Jeb Jucket) vencieron a The Vetrano Brothers (Mook Vetrano & Stock Vetrano)
- NWWE Openweight Title Match: Gus De La Vega retuvo ante Sean Leiter
- Lucas Chase (w/Bashir & Commander Darkside) venció a Mike McCarthy
- Evie De La Rosa (w/Chad Epik) venció a Jessie Nolan
- Stevie Legend vencio a Adam Applegate, Dino Constantino & Ken Powers
- NWWE Tag Team Title Match: The Crossover Event (The Mighty Bosch & TKO Kocenko) (w/Syd Morrigan) retuvieron ante The Mission (Dan DeMan & Patrick Saint)
- AJP venció a Steve Garcia
- Wrecking Ball Legursky venció a Captain Emmett Pain
- New England Power Couple (Ariel & BMT) vencieron a House Of Heathens (Deimos & Teal Piper)
- NWWE Heavyweight Title Match: Kahagas retuvo ante Randy Shawn (w/Lucas Chase)