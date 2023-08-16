La empresa, New South Pro Wrestling, presento su evento Anniversary 8, el cual tuvo lugar el 15 de agosto desde Singin’ River Brewing Company, en Florence, Alabama. El evento fue transmitido en vivo por Youtube
► Resultados New South Pro Wrestling
- Anniversary Battle Royal: Walker XIII venció a Bobcat, Harrison Haze, I Am Sam, Jameson Shook, Kent Havoc, Mike Cockslam, Rita Raccoon, Saraya Saber y Zac Johnson
- Loser Leaves New South Match: Brax vs. Tibadow – No Contest
- Greene Street Fight: Brennan Cole venció a Donnie Primetime
- Signed, Sealed & Delivered Ladder Match: Brayden Toon venció a Channing Thomas, Marcus Dylan, Vinny Pacifico, Walker XIII
- Best Of Seven Series Final Match: Brandon Williams venció a Tyler Franks
- Kylie Alexa venció a Sawyer Wreck
- Alabama Bullrope Match (Special Referee: Dump Sanders): Big Dave venció a Negative Lee
- New South Tag Team Title Triple Threat Match: Akuto Death Society (Chris Crunk & Kevin Ryan) vencieron a MSP (Aiden Aggro & The DangerKid) y The Carnies (Kerry Awful & Nick Iggy) para convertirse en nuevos campeones
- New South Title Three Way Steel Cage Match: Dillon McQueen venció a Hunter Drake y Kenzie Paige para convertirse en nuevo campeón