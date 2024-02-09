Resultados Independent Wrestling Innovation 4 de febrero de 2024 | Step 1

La empresa de lucha libre independiente, Independent Wrestling Innovation, presento su evento IWI  Step 1, el cual tuvo lugar el 4 de febrero 2024, desde Kubus en Ursensollen, Bayern, Alemania

Independent Wrestling Innovation, es una compañía de lucha libre independiente con sede en Amberg, Bayern, Alemania. Presentan eventos alrededor de todo el territorio alemán con talentos  regionales que dan todo sobre el ring.

► Resultados Independent Wrestling Innovation

  1. Dan Newton venció a Nicolas Williams y Roberto Garcini
  2. Lunatic venció a Baxter, Carlo Miura y Emil Völler
  3. IWI One Title Tournament First Round Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match: Dieter Schwartz venció a Papazois
  4. Bobby Brixton, Bruder Chaos & Captain Straussbart vencieron a Alex Sixxx, Chris Titan & Don Sheen
  5. IWI One Title Tournament First Round Falls Count Anywhere Match: Dani Psych venció a Robin Vega
  6. IWI One Title Tournament First Round Match: Leo Nova venció por descalificación a Herbi Vara
  7. IWI One Title Tournament First Round No Disqualification Match: Heinrich Zorn venció a Kevin Kaiden
