Resultados Beyond Wrestling: THIRTY (+under)

A continuación presentamos los resultados del evento THIRTY (+under) de la compañía Beyond Wrestling , que se llevo a cabo el 30 de abril en The White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. El evento se transmitió en vivo por IWTV.

Resultados Beyond Wrestling 30 de abril 2023

  1. Willow Nightingale (w/ Waves & Curls) venció a Anastasia Morningstar (w/Church of Greatness)
  2. Ryan Clancy (w/TJ Crawford) venció a Gabriel Skye
  3. Notorious Mimi venció a LMK (w/Special Guest Referee: Love, Doug)
  4. Triple Threat Match: Ray Jaz & Channing Thomas def Akira
  5. B3CCA & Aaron Rourke vencieron a Yokai (Janai Kai & Yoya)
  6. SIX MAN TAG MATCH: The Miracle Ones (Ichiban, Dustin Waller & Kylon King) vencieron a Wasted Youth (Austin Luke, Dyln McKay, & Marcus Mathers)
  7. Shook Crew (Bryce Donovan & Bobby Orlando) vencieron a Milk Chocolate (Randy Summers & Brandon Watts)
  8. Megan Bayne venció a Shannon LeVangie
  9. Brad Hollister venció a Alex Coughlin
  10. SIX MAN TAG MATCH: Miracle Ones (Ichiban, Dustin Waller & Kylon King) vs Stetson Ranch (Steven Stetson, Brett Ryan Gosselin & Alec Price) termino en doble descalificación

