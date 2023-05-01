Resultados Beyond Wrestling: THIRTY (+under)

A continuación presentamos los resultados del evento THIRTY (+under) de la compañía Beyond Wrestling , que se llevo a cabo el 30 de abril en The White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. El evento se transmitió en vivo por IWTV.
- Willow Nightingale (w/ Waves & Curls) venció a Anastasia Morningstar (w/Church of Greatness)
- Ryan Clancy (w/TJ Crawford) venció a Gabriel Skye
- Notorious Mimi venció a LMK (w/Special Guest Referee: Love, Doug)
- Triple Threat Match: Ray Jaz & Channing Thomas def Akira
- B3CCA & Aaron Rourke vencieron a Yokai (Janai Kai & Yoya)
- SIX MAN TAG MATCH: The Miracle Ones (Ichiban, Dustin Waller & Kylon King) vencieron a Wasted Youth (Austin Luke, Dyln McKay, & Marcus Mathers)
- Shook Crew (Bryce Donovan & Bobby Orlando) vencieron a Milk Chocolate (Randy Summers & Brandon Watts)
- Megan Bayne venció a Shannon LeVangie
- Brad Hollister venció a Alex Coughlin
- SIX MAN TAG MATCH: Miracle Ones (Ichiban, Dustin Waller & Kylon King) vs Stetson Ranch (Steven Stetson, Brett Ryan Gosselin & Alec Price) termino en doble descalificación