Resultados Glory Pro Wrestling: Powerhouse

A continuación presentamos los resultados del evento Powerhouse de la compañía Glory Pro Wrestling , que se llevo a cabo el 30 de abril en The Pageant en St. Louis, Missouri. El evento se transmitió en vivo por Youtube.

Resultados Glory Pro Wrestling 30 de abril 2023

Logo Glory Pro Wrestling
  1. Pre-Show Match: Benjiman Trust, Ezio Orlandi y Edvin vencieron a ATM, Chris Hendrix, y Marcus Muncherson
  2. Jake Something venció a Shigehiro Irie
  3. Max The Impaler  venció a Sandra Moone
  4. OUT OF  3 FALLS MATCH: Tootie Lynn  venció a Heather Reckless
  5. FOUR CORNERS MATCH: Davey Vega  venció a Dan The Dad, Kody Lane Y Moses
  6. Johnny Glory (John Hennigan) venció a De La Suede
  7. WARHORSE venció a Lane
  8. CAMPEONATO DE PAREJAS UNITED GLORY: The Philly Marino Experience (Philly C and Marino T) retuvieron ante  BUSSY (Allie Katch and EFFY)
  9. STREET FIGHT: Shazza McKenzie venció a Laynie Luck
  10. The Hustle & The Muscle (Karam and Rohit Raju) vencieron a  Xavier Walker and Dak Draper
  11. CAMPEONATO CROWN OF GLORY – 3-WAY MATCH: Camaro Jackson retuvo ante Kenny Alfonso y Mike Outlaw

YouTube video

