Resultados Glory Pro Wrestling: Powerhouse

A continuación presentamos los resultados del evento Powerhouse de la compañía Glory Pro Wrestling , que se llevo a cabo el 30 de abril en The Pageant en St. Louis, Missouri. El evento se transmitió en vivo por Youtube.
Resultados Glory Pro Wrestling 30 de abril 2023
- Pre-Show Match: Benjiman Trust, Ezio Orlandi y Edvin vencieron a ATM, Chris Hendrix, y Marcus Muncherson
- Jake Something venció a Shigehiro Irie
- Max The Impaler venció a Sandra Moone
- OUT OF 3 FALLS MATCH: Tootie Lynn venció a Heather Reckless
- FOUR CORNERS MATCH: Davey Vega venció a Dan The Dad, Kody Lane Y Moses
- Johnny Glory (John Hennigan) venció a De La Suede
- WARHORSE venció a Lane
- CAMPEONATO DE PAREJAS UNITED GLORY: The Philly Marino Experience (Philly C and Marino T) retuvieron ante BUSSY (Allie Katch and EFFY)
- STREET FIGHT: Shazza McKenzie venció a Laynie Luck
- The Hustle & The Muscle (Karam and Rohit Raju) vencieron a Xavier Walker and Dak Draper
- CAMPEONATO CROWN OF GLORY – 3-WAY MATCH: Camaro Jackson retuvo ante Kenny Alfonso y Mike Outlaw