La empresa de lucha libre independiente, Attitude Pro Wrestling, presentó su evento Ruggy Rumble, el cual tuvo lugar el 19 de enero 2024, desde Glencairn Venue en Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, Escocia, Reino Unido.
Attitude Pro Wrestling, es una compañía de lucha libre independiente con sede en South Lanarkshire, Escocia, Reino Unido. Presentan eventos alrededor de todo su territorio con talentos regionales que dan todo sobre el ring.
► Resultados Attitude Pro Wrestling
- VIP Early Entry Match: CJ West venció a Lee MacRae
- The Big Strong Man vs. The Wanderer – No Contest.
- The Wanderers (Bryan Mojo & The Wanderer) vencieron a Batter & Patter (Stone Malone & The Big Strong Man)
- Falls Count Anywhere Match: Lou King Sharp venció a Judas Grey
- Termination Z (Big Ross Hauser & Daro) vencieron por descalificación a Legends Never Die (Fulton King & Sami Sparx)
- APW Scottish Women’s Title Four Way Match (vakant): Nicole Jasmin vencio a Ashley Vega, Ellie Armstrong y Rubi Roberts – para ganar el campeonato
- APW Scottish Title Rumble Match (vakant): ganador: Ravie Davie