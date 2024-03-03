La empresa de lucha libre independiente, Academy Pro Wrestling, presentó su evento APW The Last Stand, el cual tuvo lugar el 2 de marzo 2024, desde Dawley Town Hall en Telford, Shropshire, Inglaterra, Reino Unido.
Academy Pro Wrestling, es una compañía de lucha libre independiente con sede en Halberstadt, Sachsen-Anhalt, Alemania. Presentan eventos alrededor de todo su territorio con talentos regionales que dan todo sobre el ring.
► Resultados Academy Pro Wrestling
- Ashley Dunn venció a Johnny GG
- The Judge venció a Jason Joshua, Kenny Temple y Lucas Casmere
- Lydia Cruise venció a Sweet Ste
- APW Tag Team Title Match: Eddie Cobain & TJ Sky retuvieron ante The Devils Rejects (Big Van Wesker & MJ Grayson)
- Forsaken (Joe Black & Regan) vencieron a Terminus (Steven Keane & Tommy Gunn) (w/Christopher Drew)
- Woody Anderson venció a Kieran Young
- Misfits (Aiden Potter, Chloe Nightshade & Matt Archer) vencieron a Brew World Order (Kieran McQueen & Will Stevens) & Big Mike Wyld
- APW Title Match: Luke Basham retuvo ante Charles Kelsey