La empresa de lucha libre independiente, Academy Pro Wrestling, presentó su evento APW The Last Stand, el cual tuvo lugar el 2 de marzo 2024, desde Dawley Town Hall en Telford, Shropshire, Inglaterra, Reino Unido.

Academy Pro Wrestling, es una compañía de lucha libre independiente con sede en Halberstadt, Sachsen-Anhalt, Alemania. Presentan eventos alrededor de todo su territorio con talentos regionales que dan todo sobre el ring.

► Resultados Academy Pro Wrestling

  1. Ashley Dunn venció a Johnny GG
  2. The Judge venció a Jason Joshua, Kenny Temple y Lucas Casmere
  3. Lydia Cruise venció a Sweet Ste
  4. APW Tag Team Title Match: Eddie Cobain & TJ Sky retuvieron ante The Devils Rejects (Big Van Wesker & MJ Grayson)
  5. Forsaken (Joe Black & Regan) vencieron a Terminus (Steven Keane & Tommy Gunn) (w/Christopher Drew)
  6. Woody Anderson venció a Kieran Young
  7. Misfits (Aiden Potter, Chloe Nightshade & Matt Archer) vencieron a Brew World Order (Kieran McQueen & Will Stevens) & Big Mike Wyld
  8. APW Title Match: Luke Basham retuvo ante Charles Kelsey
