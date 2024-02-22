Ring of Honor presenta este jueves otro episodio grabado esta vez desde el The Dollar Loan Center en H-E-B Center At Cedar Park, Cedar Park, Texas, Estados Unidos. El show podrá verse a través de Honor Club.

Previo Ring of Honor 15 de febrero 2024 │Kenny King vs. Dalton Castle

► La semana pasada

Las luchas presentadas fueron:

PRIMERA RONDA DEL TORNEO POR EL CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL FEMENIL DE TELEVISIÓN ROH: Queen Aminata derrotó a J-Rod. The Infantry (Shawn Dean y Carlie Bravo) derrotaron a Midnight Heat (Ricky Gibson y Eddie Pearl). PRIMERA RONDA DEL TORNEO POR EL CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL FEMENIL DE TELEVISIÓN ROH: Leyla Hirsch derrotó a Rachael Ellering. The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd y Truth Magnum) derrotaron a Lights Camera Faction (Ice Williams y Action Braxton). Bryan Keith derrotó a Slice Boogie. PRIMERA RONDA DEL TORNEO POR EL CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL FEMENIL DE TELEVISIÓN ROH: Mercedes Martinez derrotó a Trish Adora. Lance Archer y The Righteous derrotaron a Jon Cruz, JC Valentine y James Blackheart. Dalton Castle (con The Boys) derroto a Kenny King. PRIMERA RONDA DEL TORNEO POR EL CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL FEMENIL DE TELEVISIÓN ROH: Diamanté derrotó a Kiera Hogan.

► Este jueves en Ring of Honor

La accion imperdible de Ring of Honor continua esta noche cuando Anthony Henry batalle en mano a mano contra Ethan Page. Además continua el torneo por el Campeonato Mundial Femenil de la Television en donde veremos un combate entre Red Velvet contra Sandra Moone.