Ring of Honor presenta este jueves otro episodio grabado esta vez desde el The Dollar Loan Center en H-E-B Center At Cedar Park, Cedar Park, Texas, Estados Unidos. El show podrá verse a través de Honor Club.

► La semana pasada

Las luchas presentadas fueron:

  1. PRIMERA RONDA DEL TORNEO POR EL CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL FEMENIL DE TELEVISIÓN ROH: Queen Aminata derrotó a J-Rod.
  2. The Infantry (Shawn Dean y Carlie Bravo) derrotaron a Midnight Heat (Ricky Gibson y Eddie Pearl).
  3. PRIMERA RONDA DEL TORNEO POR EL CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL FEMENIL DE TELEVISIÓN ROH: Leyla Hirsch derrotó a Rachael Ellering.
  4. The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd y Truth Magnum) derrotaron a Lights Camera Faction (Ice Williams y Action Braxton).
  5. Bryan Keith derrotó a Slice Boogie.
  6. PRIMERA RONDA DEL TORNEO POR EL CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL FEMENIL DE TELEVISIÓN ROH: Mercedes Martinez derrotó a Trish Adora.
  7. Lance Archer y The Righteous derrotaron a Jon Cruz, JC Valentine y James Blackheart.
  8. Dalton Castle (con The Boys) derroto a Kenny King.
  9. PRIMERA RONDA DEL TORNEO POR EL CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL FEMENIL DE TELEVISIÓN ROH: Diamanté derrotó a Kiera Hogan.

► Este jueves en Ring of Honor

Logo Ring of Honor ROH

La accion imperdible de Ring of Honor continua esta noche cuando Anthony Henry batalle en mano a mano contra Ethan Page. Además continua el torneo por el Campeonato Mundial Femenil de la Television en donde veremos un combate entre Red Velvet contra Sandra Moone.

 

