MJF: «Me ames o me odies, te doy las gracias»

MJF se acerca hacia su defensa del Campeonato Mundial AEW contra Jay White en Full Gear cuando dedica un agradecimiento a los fans, tanto a los que lo aman como a los que lo odian, que han estado yendo de un lado para el otro en los últimos meses con «nuestra basura».

► MJF vive su sueño

«Último tweet del día mientras me preparo mentalmente para Full Gear.

Muchos de los atletas en mi profesión dan por sentada la idea de ser luchador profesional y la increíble manera en que podemos poner comida en la mesa es gracias a TI que estás leyendo este tweet.

Ya sea que me ames o me odies.

No me importa.

Solo quería decir gracias por permitirme vivir mi sueño y ser parte de mi viaje«.

El joven monarca también avisa de que retendrá el título:

«No voy a irme de Los Ángeles sin mi título. 365. Vamos a por ello».

► Cartel de Full Gear 2023

  • Zero Hour: CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL ROH: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Jay Lethal
  • Zero Hour: CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PAREJAS ROH: MJF y Samoa Joe (c) vs. The Gunns
  • Zero Hour: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Buddy Matthews
LA LUCHA SIGUE...
