MJF: «Me ames o me odies, te doy las gracias»

MJF se acerca hacia su defensa del Campeonato Mundial AEW contra Jay White en Full Gear cuando dedica un agradecimiento a los fans, tanto a los que lo aman como a los que lo odian, que han estado yendo de un lado para el otro en los últimos meses con «nuestra basura».
► MJF vive su sueño
Last tweet of the day as I mentally prepare for Full Gear.
A lot of the athletes in my profession will take for granted the idea of being a professional wrestler and the incredible way we get to put food on the table is because of YOU reading this tweet.
Wether you love me or…
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) November 18, 2023
«Último tweet del día mientras me preparo mentalmente para Full Gear.
Muchos de los atletas en mi profesión dan por sentada la idea de ser luchador profesional y la increíble manera en que podemos poner comida en la mesa es gracias a TI que estás leyendo este tweet.
Ya sea que me ames o me odies.
No me importa.
Solo quería decir gracias por permitirme vivir mi sueño y ser parte de mi viaje«.
El joven monarca también avisa de que retendrá el título:
I’m not leaving Los Angeles without my Title.
365. Let’s get it. #Betterthanyou pic.twitter.com/Z3iaLCb6lB
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) November 18, 2023
«No voy a irme de Los Ángeles sin mi título. 365. Vamos a por ello».
► Cartel de Full Gear 2023
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL AEW: MJF (c) vs. Jay White
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL FEMENIL AEW: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm
- CAMPEONATO INTERNACIONAL AEW: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley
- CAMPEONATO TBS: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PAREJAS AEW, LUCHA DE ESCALERAS: Ricky Starks y Big Bill (c) vs. FTR vs. La Facción Ingobernable (Rush y Dralístico) vs. The House of Black (Malakai Black y Brody King)
- Christian Cage, Luchasaurus y Nick Wayne vs. Sting, Darby Allin y Adam Copeland
- «Hangman» Page vs. Swerve Strickland
- The Golden Jets (Chris Jericho y Kenny Omega) vs. The Young Bucks
- Zero Hour: CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL ROH: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Jay Lethal
- Zero Hour: CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PAREJAS ROH: MJF y Samoa Joe (c) vs. The Gunns
- Zero Hour: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Buddy Matthews