Jon Moxley fue quien terminó el histórico reinado de Orange Cassidy como Campeón Internacional. Tendrá la oportunidad de hacerlo de nuevo en Full Gear 2023. Lo veremos el sábado. Antes, atendamos a las luchas que ha tenido hasta ahora. Lucha, en realidad, porque la de All Out fue el único mano a mano que han tenido. Y el Freshly Squeezed no pudo hacer sangrar a MOX.
► El dolor de luchar con Jon Moxley
Y no solo eso sino que aprendió lo mucho que duele verse las caras en las cuerdas con el también exCampeón Mundial AEW. Mientras hablaba recientemente en Under The Ring, Cassidy intentaba explicar cómo se siente luchar con Moxley.
«No es divertido luchar contra Jon Moxley. Cada vez que te enfrentas a ese gigante monstruo, duele. Así que realmente no estoy deseando la sensación que tendré después de la lucha, pero tengo mucho que demostrarme a mí mismo en este combate.
«Porque la primera vez que Jon Moxley y yo luchamos, él me venció, y no me sentó bien durante mucho, mucho tiempo. Ahora tengo la oportunidad de recuperar mi… no sé, es extraño, hay como una sensación faltante que tengo al no tener el campeonato. No creo que pueda sentirme completo hasta que derrote a Jon Moxley«.
Hasta ahora, el cartel de Full Gear luce así:
CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL AEW
MJF (c) vs. Jay White
CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PAREJAS ROH
MJF & TBA (c) vs. The Gunns
Sting, Darby Allin y Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus y Nick Wayne
CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL FEMENIL AEW
Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm
CAMPEONATO INTERNACIONAL
Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley
Texas Death Match
Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page
The Golden Jets (Kenny Omega y Chris Jericho) vs. The Young Bucks
CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PAREJAS AEW
Ricky Starks y Big Bill (c) vs. LFI (RUSH y Dralistico) vs. FTR vs. House of Black
CAMPEONATO TBS
Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart vs. Red Velvet o Skye Blue
