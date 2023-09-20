Alex Shelley fuera del evento Prestige Wrestling

por
Alex Shelley

La empresa de lucha libre independiente Prestige Wrestling ha anunciado a través de sus redes sociales que debido a obligaciones contractuales, el campeón de Prestige Wrestling Alex Shelley ya no competirá en el evento de este domingo. Shelley estaba programado para defender el Campeonato de Prestige contra Breeze (antes Tyler Breeze en WWE).

Se ha nombrado un reemplazo y ahora será “Speedball” Mike Bailey enfrentándose a Breeze en el evento. El espectáculo titulado “The Respect Issue” se llevará a cabo este domingo 24 de septiembre en The Globe Theatre de Los Ángeles, California. El evento se transmitirá en vivo por IWTV a las 7 p. m. del Pacífico/10 p. m. del Este. Aún quedan entradas disponibles en PrestigeWrestling.net .

Alex Shelley todavía tiene programado competir en otras fechas que ha confirmado, incluido “Decimate The Weak” el 12 de octubre en Portland, Oregon.

 

