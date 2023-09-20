Alex Shelley fuera del evento Prestige Wrestling

La empresa de lucha libre independiente Prestige Wrestling ha anunciado a través de sus redes sociales que debido a obligaciones contractuales, el campeón de Prestige Wrestling Alex Shelley ya no competirá en el evento de este domingo. Shelley estaba programado para defender el Campeonato de Prestige contra Breeze (antes Tyler Breeze en WWE).

Due to contractual obligations ALEX SHELLEY will no longer be appearing at #TheRespectIssue this Sunday.

He is still scheduled to appear on all other dates he is confirmed for!

We thank you for your understanding.

We will announce a new opponent for BREEZE at 10:00 AM PST.

— Prestige Wrestling (@WrestlePrestige) September 19, 2023