Alex Shelley fuera del evento Prestige Wrestling

La empresa de lucha libre independiente Prestige Wrestling ha anunciado a través de sus redes sociales que debido a obligaciones contractuales, el campeón de Prestige Wrestling Alex Shelley ya no competirá en el evento de este domingo. Shelley estaba programado para defender el Campeonato de Prestige contra Breeze (antes Tyler Breeze en WWE).
Due to contractual obligations ALEX SHELLEY will no longer be appearing at #TheRespectIssue this Sunday.
He is still scheduled to appear on all other dates he is confirmed for!
We thank you for your understanding.
We will announce a new opponent for BREEZE at 10:00 AM PST.
— Prestige Wrestling (@WrestlePrestige) September 19, 2023
Se ha nombrado un reemplazo y ahora será “Speedball” Mike Bailey enfrentándose a Breeze en el evento. El espectáculo titulado “The Respect Issue” se llevará a cabo este domingo 24 de septiembre en The Globe Theatre de Los Ángeles, California. El evento se transmitirá en vivo por IWTV a las 7 p. m. del Pacífico/10 p. m. del Este. Aún quedan entradas disponibles en PrestigeWrestling.net .
🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨
“SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY will now face BREEZE at #TheRespectIssue!
Sept. 24th, 2023 (this Sunday)
Los Angeles, CA
The Globe Theatre
Live on https://t.co/4FRdj0XWsz at 7:00 PM pacific time!
🎟 https://t.co/923RtPRI1t pic.twitter.com/NEVf4bIU1l
— Prestige Wrestling (@WrestlePrestige) September 19, 2023
Alex Shelley todavía tiene programado competir en otras fechas que ha confirmado, incluido “Decimate The Weak” el 12 de octubre en Portland, Oregon.