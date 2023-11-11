La empresa de lucha libre independiente, Wrestling Open, presentó su episodio número 97, el cual tuvo lugar el 9 de noviembre desde The White Eagle en Worcester, Massachusetts. El evento fue transmitido en vivo por IWTV.
Wrestling Open presento su episodio 97 en el cual vimos el enfrentamiento entre TJ Crawford contra Dezmond Cole, y otros combates interesantes.
► Resultados Wrestling Open
- RJ Rude venció a Lucas Chase
- Griffin McCoy venció a Jermaine Marbury
- Paris Van Dale vs. Kennedi Copeland termino en doble conteo
- Brad Baylor vs. Kylon King termino empate por limite de tiempo
- Dezmond Cole venció a TJ Crawford
- Danny Miles venció a Brett Ryan Gosselin
- Brad Hollister venció a Love, Doug
- Number One Contendership Four Way Match for the IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship: Joe Ocasio venció a Tyree Taylor, Bobby Orlando and Gabriel Skye