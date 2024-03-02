La empresa de lucha libre independiente, North Pro Wrestling, presento su evento NPW Fans Bring The Weapons, el cual tuvo lugar el 1 de marzo 2024, desde Tide and Boar Ballroom en Moncton, New Brunswick, Canadá. El evento fue transmitido en vivo por Youtube.

North Pro Wrestling, es una empresa de lucha libre independiente con sede en Moncton, New Brunswick, Canadá.. la misma presenta eventos en toda su demarcación territorial con talento regional con grandes shows y combates.

► Resultados North Pro Wrestling

Gabriel Savage venció a Joey White North Pro Title Match: Dylan Davis retuvo ante Justin Newhook Kaizen Pro Wrestling Title Match: Covey Christ retuvo ante Wayne Juggs Mike Marston venció a Giant Orion Hollywood Cole venció a Thad Howett Rudy Lockhart venció a Benoit Gravel NSPW Maritime Title Fans Bring The Weapons Match: Alex Silva retuvo ante Charlie Hubley