La empresa de lucha libre independiente, International Wrestling Cartel, presento su evento IWC Reloaded 10.0, el cual tuvo lugar el 25 de febrero 2024, desde Marx’s Court Time en Elizabeth, Pennsylvania. El evento fue transmitido en FITE+.
International Wrestling Cartel es una promoción de lucha libre profesional estadounidense con sede en Pittsburgh, Pensilvania. Es propiedad y está operado por Justin Plummer.
► Resultados International Wrestling Cartel
- High Stakes Championship: Sam Handeman retuvo ante Dylan Bostic
- # 1 Contender for the Super Indy Championship: Anthony Catona venció a Duke Davis
- Super Indy Championship Match: Gannon Jones Jr. retuvo ante 2 Cold Scorpio
- Elijah gano the 16-bit Challenge
- IWC Women’s Championship: Katie Arquette retuvo ante Dani Mo
- IWC Tag Team Championship Match: The Frontline (Tito Oric and Cristiano Argento) retuvieron ante Bulk Nasty and Dennis Gregory
- IWC Heavyweight Championship: Bill Collier retuvo ante Sam Holloway