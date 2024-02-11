Resultados Independence Pro Wrestling 10 de febrero 2024 | Heart & Soul

La empresa de lucha libre independiente, Independence Pro Wrestling, presento su evento IPW Heart & Soul, el cual tuvo lugar el 10 de febrero 2024, desde Watermark Brewing Company en Stevensville, Michigan, Estados Unidos.
Independence Pro Wrestling, es una empresa de lucha libre independiente con sede en Michigan, Estados Unidos. La misma presenta eventos alrededor de todo el territorio norteamericano
► Resultados Independence Pro Wrestling
- Schwartzy venció a Brutus Dylan
- Forever Young Zo venció a Nev Ryder
- Nathan Sharpe venció a Remnar Gundlach
- IPW Michiana Title Match: The Dark Gentleman retuvo ante Chad Alpha
- Chase Destiny venció a Alex Lynch and Justin Tyme and TJK
- Jeremiah Goldmain vs. Lil Missy – No Contest
- IPW Grand Prix Heavyweight Title Match: Terry VanAvery retuvo ante CJ Cole