Superluchas - Un folleto para el concurso de disfraces de Halloween Never Surrender el 28 de octubre de 2023.

La empresa de lucha libre independiente, Honor Among Wrestling, presento su evento Never Surrender, el cual tuvo lugar el 28 de octubre desde Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center en Rock Island, Illinois.

Honor Among Wrestling, es una compañía de lucha libre independiente con sede en Bettendorf, Iowa, Estados Unidos. Presentan eventos alrededor de todo el territorio norteamericano con talentos  regionales que dan todo sobre el ring.

► Resultados Honor Among Wrestling

Superluchas - Resultados Honor Among Wrestling 28 de octubre 2023 logo que encarna Never Surrender.

  1. Halloween Street Fight: Noelle Summit venció a Kelsey Magnolia
  2. HAW Reborn Title Beauty Supply Match: Mateo Valentine retuvo ante Logan Myers
  3. HAW Reinas Title I Quit Match: Guerrera De Brisenas retuvo ante Brittnie Brooks
  4. HAW Title Falls Count Anywhere Three Way Match: AMB retuvo ante Aaron Payne y Theseus
  5. Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match: Gunner Brave vencio a Xavier Sky
LA LUCHA SIGUE...
