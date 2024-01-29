La empresa de lucha libre independiente, Grand Pro Wrestling, presento su evento Back With A Bang, el cual tuvo lugar el 28 de diciembre 2024, desde The Monaco en Wigan, Gran Manchester, Inglaterra, Reino Unido.
Grand Pro Wrestling, es una empresa de lucha libre independiente con sede en Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, Inglaterra, Reino unido. la misma presenta eventos en todo su territorio con talento regional con grandes shows y combates.
► Resultados Grand Pro Wrestling
- GPW British Title Match: Micky Barnes retuvo ante Damon Leigh
- GPW Tag Team Title No Holds Barred Match: The Austins (LA Austin & Lana Austin) retuvieron ante Feelgood Media Ltd. (Chase Alcala & Melanie Price) (w/Dirk Feelgood)
- GPW Heavyweight Title 1# Contendership Match: RP Davies venció a Joey Hayes
- GPW British Title 1# Contendership Gauntlet Match: Dylan Roberts venció a Jacob North, Joe Blazr, Sandy Beach, Soner Dursun, Ste Mann y Thelwell