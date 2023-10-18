La empresa de lucha libre independiente, Blitzkrieg! Pro Wrestling, presento su evento Fall Children ’23, el cual tuvo lugar el 14 de octubre desde The Gateway City Arts en Holyoke, Massachusetts. El evento fue transmitido en vivo por IWTV.
Este show vio muchos momentos y combates muy divertidos. Fue encabezado por un gran evento principal entre The Vaudevillians (Simon Gotch & Matthew Rehwoldt) contra Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan). El programa también vio otros grandes combates
► Resultados Blitzkrieg! Pro Wrestling
- Sammy Diaz venció a Danny Miles
- Three Way Match: Haley Dylan venció a Harleen Lopez y Jordan Blade
- Dante Drago venció a Kwesi Asante
- The Vaudevillians (Simon Gotch & Matthew Rehwoldt) vencieron a Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan)
- Logan Black, Nick Robles, JGeorge & Angelo Carter vencieron a CPA, Delightful Dan The God Damn Candy Man, 50 Cal, Kirby Wackerman
- Bedlam Championship Match: Andy Brown retuvo ante Charlie Tiger
- IWTV Independent Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: Miracle Generation (Kylon King & Dustin Waller) retuvieron ante The Heartbreak Killers (Brogan Finlay & Hunter Drake)