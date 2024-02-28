La empresa de lucha libre independiente, APEX Pro Wrestling, presento su evento Broken Grounds 2024, el cual tuvo lugar el 25 de febrero 2024, desde Leonardo Hotel en Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, Inglaterra, Reino Unido.

APEX Pro Wrestling, es una empresa de lucha libre independiente con sede en Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, Inglaterra, Reino Unido. Presenta eventos en toda su demarcación territorial, para el disfrute de su base de fanáticos.

► Resultados APEX Pro Wrestling

APEX Division A Title Match: Morris (c) (w/Ronnie Fontaine) retuvo ante Ashley Dunn

APEX Tag Team Title Match: 666 Pack (Dave Lyon & Dread Callier) vencieron a The Rebellion (Jack Toreno & Taylor James) para convertirse en nuevos campeones

No Holds Barred Match: Reece Alexios venció a Thomas Riley

29 Man Rumble Match

Thomas Riley defeats Axeman Bunting and Callum Beck and Chavlac and Connor Allbright and Danny Mayhem and Debbers and Derrick Delmonte and Hisham Harris and Hustle Malone and Iansane and JB Michaels and Jim Noise and Jorge and Joshua King and Kent Nelson and Killer K and Leyton Simms and Liam McCarthy and Mia Cortez and Reece Alexios and Revlac and Sam Steel and Taco and Taylor James and TJ Thomas and Tonka and Tripp Hazard and Zaheer