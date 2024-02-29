WWE y la lucha libre reaccionan al fallecimiento de Virgil

Como ya lo informamos aquí en SÚPER LUCHAS, el día de ayer, falleció Virgil, veterano de WCW y WWE. Pues bien, la empresa decidió emitir un comunicado en donde lamenta la muerte del luchador, así como lo han hecho en redes sociales varios luchadores y personalidades de esta industria. Esto fue lo que publicó WWE:

WWE is saddened to learn that Michael Jones, known to WWE fans as Virgil, has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Jones’ family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/i9QDodn9BD — WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2024

«WWE lamenta informar que Michael Jones, conocido por los fans de WWE como Virgil, ha fallecido. WWE extiende sus condolencias a la familia, amigos y seguidores de Jones».

► La lucha libre de luto por la muerte de Virgil

Además, así reaccionó Frankie Kazarian:

RIP Michael “Virgil” Jones. Our interactions were always friendly and very memorable. Godspeed sir. pic.twitter.com/Ez5YR0fmmg — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) February 28, 2024

«Descanse en paz Michael «Virgil» Jones. Nuestras interacciones siempre fueron amistosas y muy memorables. Que Dios lo tenga en su gloria, señor».

Brett Lauderdale, dueño de Game Changer Wrestling, dijo:

RIP Virgil As a performer – an incredible athlete and a reliable soldier. As a person – he was funny, cordial and unpredictable in all the best ways. He was a trooper and a friend of GCW. I truly feel lucky to have known him and I'll share my personal "Virgil stories" forever. pic.twitter.com/CADqoMN3hg — brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) February 28, 2024

Descansa en paz, Virgil.

Como artista, un atleta increíble y un soldado confiable.

Como persona, era divertido, cordial e impredecible de todas las mejores maneras.

Fue un luchador y un amigo de GCW. Realmente me siento afortunado de haberlo conocido y compartiré mis «historias personales de Virgil» para siempre.

Y más:

RIP Virgil, Mike Jones Virgil was a funny, unique individual that was always cool to me & I’m saddened to hear about his passing. My thoughts go out to his family, friends & fans. pic.twitter.com/0g8fiLVWoG — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 28, 2024

Descansa en paz, Virgil, Mike Jones.

Virgil era una persona divertida y única que siempre fue genial conmigo, y me entristece escuchar sobre su fallecimiento. Mis pensamientos están con su familia, amigos y seguidores.

Chris Jericho dijo en su Instagram.

Lamento escuchar sobre el fallecimiento de @realvirgil Mike Jones. Durante los primeros días de @aew, usamos a Mike (también conocido como #SoulTrainJones) varias veces en la historia del #InnerCircle y fue prácticamente un miembro honorario… Incluso intenté reservarlo en el @jericho_cruise e iba a preguntarle de nuevo para el próximo año. Siempre fue un personaje y siempre fue un buen tipo, Mike (también conocido como #Virgil) será extrañado. ¡Aquí va por ti, Soul Train… disfrutando un poquito de burbujeante y algunos panes de @olivegarden en tu honor!

R.I.P Virgil, thanks for being a great sport during our shenanigans & for the memories. See you down the road good brother. pic.twitter.com/wfPgtUIUpt — “The Big LG” Doc Gallows AKA Sex Ferguson (@The_BigLG) February 28, 2024

QEPD Virgil, gracias por ser un gran compañero durante nuestras travesuras y por los recuerdos. Nos vemos en el camino, buen hermano.

Shocked and saddened to hear the news about Virgil. Rest in peace, my friend. pic.twitter.com/G78YZnSPaS — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) February 28, 2024

Impactado y entristecido al escuchar la noticia sobre Virgil.

Descansa en paz, amigo.

Virgil once regaled me with the time him and Ted DiBiase met Victoria Beckham, in 1992. I now realize he meant Sarah, Duchess Of York. — RJ City (@RJCity1) February 28, 2024

Virgil una vez me contó sobre el momento en que él y Ted DiBiase conocieron a Victoria Beckham, en 1992. Ahora me doy cuenta de que se refería a Sarah, Duquesa de York.

GCW is saddened to learn of the passing of VIRGIL. He played a memorable part in GCW history, appearing on Joey Janela's Spring Break Part 1, 2 and 3! We will miss him and remember him fondly. Rest in POWER Virgil! pic.twitter.com/GM0nUSSvts — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 28, 2024

GCW está entristecido al enterarse del fallecimiento de VIRGIL.

Él tuvo un papel memorable en la historia de GCW, apareciendo en Joey Janela‘s Spring Break Parte 1, 2 y 3.

Lo extrañaremos y lo recordaremos con cariño.

¡Descansa en el PODER, Virgil!