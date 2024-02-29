WWE y la lucha libre reaccionan al fallecimiento de Virgil

Como ya lo informamos aquí en SÚPER LUCHAS, el día de ayer, falleció Virgil, veterano de WCW y WWE. Pues bien, la empresa decidió emitir un comunicado en donde lamenta la muerte del luchador, así como lo han hecho en redes sociales varios luchadores y personalidades de esta industria. Esto fue lo que publicó WWE:

«WWE lamenta informar que Michael Jones, conocido por los fans de WWE como Virgil, ha fallecido. WWE extiende sus condolencias a la familia, amigos y seguidores de Jones».

Réferi Mark Charles III, Virgil y Ken Jugan en julio de 2022 / Photo by: Thomas Leturgey / Slam Wrestling / SlamWrestling.net
Réferi Mark Charles III, Virgil y Ken Jugan en julio de 2022 / Photo by: Thomas Leturgey / Slam Wrestling / SlamWrestling.net

► La lucha libre de luto por la muerte de Virgil

Además, así reaccionó Frankie Kazarian:

«Descanse en paz Michael «Virgil» Jones. Nuestras interacciones siempre fueron amistosas y muy memorables. Que Dios lo tenga en su gloria, señor».

Brett Lauderdale, dueño de Game Changer Wrestling, dijo:

Descansa en paz, Virgil.

Como artista, un atleta increíble y un soldado confiable.

Como persona, era divertido, cordial e impredecible de todas las mejores maneras.

Fue un luchador y un amigo de GCW. Realmente me siento afortunado de haberlo conocido y compartiré mis «historias personales de Virgil» para siempre.

Y más:

Descansa en paz, Virgil, Mike Jones.

Virgil era una persona divertida y única que siempre fue genial conmigo, y me entristece escuchar sobre su fallecimiento. Mis pensamientos están con su familia, amigos y seguidores.

Chris Jericho dijo en su Instagram.

Lamento escuchar sobre el fallecimiento de @realvirgil Mike Jones. Durante los primeros días de @aew, usamos a Mike (también conocido como #SoulTrainJones) varias veces en la historia del #InnerCircle y fue prácticamente un miembro honorario… Incluso intenté reservarlo en el @jericho_cruise e iba a preguntarle de nuevo para el próximo año. Siempre fue un personaje y siempre fue un buen tipo, Mike (también conocido como #Virgil) será extrañado. ¡Aquí va por ti, Soul Train… disfrutando un poquito de burbujeante y algunos panes de @olivegarden en tu honor!

QEPD Virgil, gracias por ser un gran compañero durante nuestras travesuras y por los recuerdos. Nos vemos en el camino, buen hermano.

Impactado y entristecido al escuchar la noticia sobre Virgil.

Descansa en paz, amigo.

Virgil una vez me contó sobre el momento en que él y Ted DiBiase conocieron a Victoria Beckham, en 1992. Ahora me doy cuenta de que se refería a Sarah, Duquesa de York.

GCW está entristecido al enterarse del fallecimiento de VIRGIL.

Él tuvo un papel memorable en la historia de GCW, apareciendo en Joey Janela‘s Spring Break Parte 1, 2 y 3.

Lo extrañaremos y lo recordaremos con cariño.

¡Descansa en el PODER, Virgil!

